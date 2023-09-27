International Emmy Awards 2023: Here's how Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh and Vir Das reacted to their nominations

The list of nominations for the prestigious International Emmy Awards 2023 was unveiled yesterday September 26. From 20 different countries all over the world, around 56 countries are in the race to bag the honor, in 14 different categories. The exemplary actors Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, and popular comedian, Vir Das have also bagged the nominations for International Emmy Awards, this year. While the news left these powerhouses of talents pleasantly surprised, they took to social media handles to react to the wonderful news.

Shefali Shah says, 'still can't believe' on being nominated for International Emmy Awards

Soon after the list of prestigious International Emmy Awards was unveiled, Shefali Shah took to her social media handle to react to the news. The ecstatic actor is nominated for the best performance in the actress category, for her exceptional performance as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the Netflix thriller series, Delhi Crime.

The actress shared the nomination list and wrote, “OMGGGGG I still can’t believe it. Feel so so honoured to be nominated at the International Emmys alongside such esteemed artists. This one is really special and more so because it is for a character I am very very close to, Vartika Chaturvedi and for my favourite show #DelhiCrime2. This is for all of us in #DelhiCrime.”

Jim Sarbh says being 'honored' to be nominated for the International Emmy Awards

Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh surely is one talented actor. His versatility in performances is a testament to the same.

The actor has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor, for his stellar portrayal of Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha, in the acclaimed Sony LIV drama series, Rocket Boys. Expressing his happiness on the same he wrote, “ I was having quite a weird few days, and then all the pieces wrapped up neatly and I heaved a huge sigh of relief, played a game of sweaty basketball, cycled home in the cold sweet rain, went in for a shower, and came out to all these messages and calls. I was an hour late to watch Dirty Harry with a neighbour, so I ran up, told him about the nom, and then we proceeded to watch the movie. ‘Do you feel lucky, punk?’ Yes. Honoured to be nominated for the International @iemmys amongst such talented artists.”

He continues writing, “I loved playing Dr. Bhabha. Rocket Boys is deeply etched in my mind and heart. (with a red heart emoji) @pannuabhay @nikkhiladvani Big love to everyone who helped create the show. @emmayentertainment @roykapurfilms @sonylivindia”

He concluded the post by congratulating Shefali Shah and Virdas for the nominations.

Vir Das expresses his happiness over the nomination with a sweet post

Vir Das, on the other hand has been nominated for the second time for an International Emmy. He has been nominated for his Netflix special, Vir Das: Landing in the best comedy category. Seemingly quite surprised, he captioned the post, “WHAT!!!!!! I got nominated for an Emmy award for best comedy (smiling face emoji) my second Emmy nomination. To everyone who worked on this show Vir Das Landing, I am SO proud of you, and so grateful to @netflix_in for letting me tell my story. Off we go! #VirDasLanding @iemmys well…this is a weird full circle (smiling face emoji)”.

Notably, Ekta Kapoor will be honored with the Directorate Award at the upcoming International Emmy Awards ceremony. The special award ceremony will be held on November 20 at an event conducted in New York.

