International Emmy Awards 2023: Jim Sarbh loses Best Performance by an Actor to Martin Freeman

The International Emmy Awards 2023 is currently underway in New York. The award for the Best Performance by an Actor has just been announced. Jim Sarbh, who was nominated in the best performance category for his role in Rocket Boys, has lost out to British actor Martin Freeman.

No win for Jim Sarbh at the International Emmy Awards 2023

Jim Sarbh lost out to Martin Freeman, who won the Best Performance by an Actor at the International Emmy Awards 2023. The official social media handle of the International Emmy Awards tweeted, “The International Emmy for Best Performance by an Actor goes to "Martin Freeman in The Responder” produced by Dancing Ledge Productions.”

Take a look at the tweet!

Jim Sarbh was nominated alongside Martin Freeman for The Responder, Gustavo Bassani of Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido (Argentina), and Jonas Karlsson for the Swedish series Nattryttarna, for an award in this category.

Jim Sarbh played the role of nuclear physicist Homi Bhabha, regarded as the Father of India’s nuclear programme, in the SonyLIV series Rocket Boys. The series was created by Nikkhil Advani, and is based on the lives of Dr. Homi Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai. Directed by Abhay Pannu, it also stars Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra, Saba Azad, Rajit Kapur, T.M Kartik, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Namit Das, among others.

Rocket Boys has two seasons, with 8 episodes each. The first season released in February 2022, while the next one premiered in March this year.

Vir Das wins Best Comedy at International Emmy Awards 2023

Meeanwhile, comedian-actor Vir Das won the International Emmy Awards 2023 for Best Comedy category, for his Netflix Special Vir Das: Landing. It was a tie between Vir Das: Landing, and the British teen sitcom Derry Girls-Season 3. Shefali Shah, who was nominated in the Best Performance by an actress category for Delhi Crime season 2, lost out to Mexican actor Karla Souza.

ALSO READ: International Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das wins Best Comedy; shares award with Derry Girls Season 3