International Emmy Awards 2023: Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, Vir Das bag nominations; Read DEETS

Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh, the talented actors and renowned comedian Vir Das have bagged nominations for the International Emmy Awards 2023. Here's all you need to know...

Written by Akhila Menon Updated on Sep 27, 2023   |  07:11 AM IST  |  4K
Jim Sarbh, Shefali Shah, Delhi Crimes, Rocket Boys, Vir Das, International Emmy Awards 2023
Jim Sarbh in Rocket Boys, Shefali Shah in Delhi Crimes (Credits: Sony LIV, Netflix)

Key Highlight

  • International Emmy Awards 2023 nominations have been announced
  • Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh are vying for the Best Performance awards, this year
  • Comedian Vir Das has also bagged a nomination for his Netflix show, Vir Das: Landing

The International Emmy Awards 2023 nominations list was revealed on September 26, Tuesday. Around 56 contenders from 20 different countries have joined the race to bag International Emmy Awards this year, in 14 different categories. As expected, the Indian entertainment industry has clearly marked in the nominations this year, with multiple entries.

As per the latest updates, renowned Indian actors Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh, and famous comedian Vir Das have bagged International Emmy Awards nominations, this year. The prestigious awards ceremony has been slated to be held on November 20, this year, in New York City. 

Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, Vir Das bags International Emmy Awards nominations

The latest updates have confirmed that both Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh are competing in the Best Performance categories. As you might have guessed, Shah is contending for the Best Performance by an Actress category, for her stellar portrayal of the celebrated DCP Vartika Chaturvedi IPS, in the celebrated Netflix thriller series, Delhi Crime. The senior actress has been nominated for the honor along with Denmark’s Connie Nielsen, UK’s Billie Piper, and Mexico’s Karla Souza.

Sarbh, on the other hand, is competing for the award for Best Performance by an Actor, for his brilliant act as Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha, who is also known as the 'Father of Indian nuclear programme', in the acclaimed Sony LIV drama series, Rocket Boys. He has shared the International Emmy Awards 2023 nomination with Argentina’s Gustavo Bassani, the UK’s Martin Freeman, and Sweden’s Jonas Karlsson.

Vir Das, who is one of the most famous comedians in the country, has been nominated in the International Emmy Awards 2023 for his celebrated Netflix show, Vir Das: Landing. He is sharing the nomination with Derry Girls Season 3 from the UK, Le Flambeau from France, and El Encargado from Argentina.

ALSO READ: 'You feel very small in that house...': Ali Fazal recalls visiting Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat for the first time

Advertisement
About The Author
Akhila Menon
Akhila Menon
Journalist

Hopelessly in love with Indian cinema, Akhila Menon grew up watching Malayalam and Tamil films, and those are

...
Read more

Advertisement
Credits: International Emmy Awards 2023 / Sony LIV / Netflix / Vir Das Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!