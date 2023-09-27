International Emmy Awards 2023: Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, Vir Das bag nominations; Read DEETS

The International Emmy Awards 2023 nominations list was revealed on September 26, Tuesday. Around 56 contenders from 20 different countries have joined the race to bag International Emmy Awards this year, in 14 different categories. As expected, the Indian entertainment industry has clearly marked in the nominations this year, with multiple entries.

As per the latest updates, renowned Indian actors Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh, and famous comedian Vir Das have bagged International Emmy Awards nominations, this year. The prestigious awards ceremony has been slated to be held on November 20, this year, in New York City.

The latest updates have confirmed that both Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh are competing in the Best Performance categories. As you might have guessed, Shah is contending for the Best Performance by an Actress category, for her stellar portrayal of the celebrated DCP Vartika Chaturvedi IPS, in the celebrated Netflix thriller series, Delhi Crime. The senior actress has been nominated for the honor along with Denmark’s Connie Nielsen, UK’s Billie Piper, and Mexico’s Karla Souza.

Sarbh, on the other hand, is competing for the award for Best Performance by an Actor, for his brilliant act as Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha, who is also known as the 'Father of Indian nuclear programme', in the acclaimed Sony LIV drama series, Rocket Boys. He has shared the International Emmy Awards 2023 nomination with Argentina’s Gustavo Bassani, the UK’s Martin Freeman, and Sweden’s Jonas Karlsson.

Vir Das, who is one of the most famous comedians in the country, has been nominated in the International Emmy Awards 2023 for his celebrated Netflix show, Vir Das: Landing. He is sharing the nomination with Derry Girls Season 3 from the UK, Le Flambeau from France, and El Encargado from Argentina.

