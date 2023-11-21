International Emmy Awards 2023: Shefali Shah loses Best Performance by an Actress to Karla Souza

Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, and Vir Das were nominated at the International Emmy Awards 2023 for Delhi Crime Season 2, Rocket Boys, and Landing respectively. Shefali Shah was nominated for the Best Performance by an Actress category for the critically acclaimed Netflix series Delhi Crime season 2. The award ceremony has begun, and Shefali Shah lost out to Mexican actor Karla Souza.

The official social media handle of the International Emmy Awards shared that Mexican actor Karla Souza won the award for the Best Performance by an Actress category for her performance in the series La Caida. “The International Emmy for Best Performance by an Actress goes to "Karla Souza in La Caída [Dive]” produced by Madam / Filmadora / Infinity Hill / Amazon,” read the tweet. La Caida has also won the International Emmy for the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series.

Shefali Shah was competing with Connie Nielsen for the Danish series Drommeren, Billie Piper for the British show I Hate Suzie Too and Karla Souza for the Mexican series La Caida, for the award in this category.

Meanwhile, the first season of Delhi Crime had won big at the 48th International Emmy. The series earned the award for Best Drama Series, back in 2020, the first ever for India.

The International Emmy Awards 2023 is currently taking place in New York, and is being hosted by actor-comedian Rhys Darby. The nominations for the prestigious awards were announced in September this year, by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

While Shefali Shah was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress category for her performance in Delhi Crime season 2, Jim Sarbh is competing for the Best Actor award for the series Rocket Boys. Meanwhile, comedian Vir Das has received an Emmy nomination for his Netflix comedy special Vir Das: Landing.

