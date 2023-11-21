International Emmy Awards 2023: Shefali Shah's relatable PIC proves she's all of us before any major event

Shefali Shah is one of the most acclaimed actresses in Bollywood. She has proved her mantle in both cinema and the digital space with strong performances in various projects. For her role in Delhi Crime season 2, she was nominated for the International Emmy Awards. Prior to that, the actress took to social media to share a picture with which all of us can relate.

Shefali Shah shares a picture of herself ironing her clothes

Shefali Shah received a nomination at the International Emmy Awards 2023 for her role in the web series Delhi Crime Season 2. Just before the event, the actress took to her Instagram story to share a picture of herself ironing her clothes. This picture is relatable to all of us as this is what we do before attending any event. Shah wrote, "Have to have hitch at an important event, and the ability to solve it. Thanks @radhikamehra & @toraniofficial for a backup".

Check out her story!

Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh lost, Vir Das bagged an Emmy

At the International Emmy Awards, Shah lost to Karla Souza while Jim Sarbh lost to English actor Martin Freeman. The latter was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor category for his performance in the web series Rocket Boys. Actor-comedian Vir Das, on the other hand, won the Emmy Award for Comedy for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing.

Vir took to his Instagram story to praise both the actors and wrote: "Shefali Shah is a once in a generation talent. Jim Sarbh is well on the same path. I could not have more respect for them, and its been a privilege to witness their craft and artistry these last few days."

Workwise, Shah was recently seen in the drama film Three of Us with Jaideep Ahlawat and Swanand Kirkire. The film and her performance have been well received. She also had a cameo appearance in Vidya Balan's thriller film Neeyat.

