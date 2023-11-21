International Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das wins Best Comedy; shares award with Derry Girls Season 3

Renowned comedian and actor Vir Das has won big at the International Emmy Awards 2023! He brought the Emmy to India, by winning the award for Best Comedy, for his Netflix Special Vir Das: Landing. It was a tie between Vir Das: Landing, and the British teen sitcom Derry Girls-Season 3.

The official social media page of International Emmy Awards shared, “TheWe have a Tie! The International Emmy for Comedy goes to "Vir Das: Landing” produced by Weirdass Comedy / Rotten Science / Netflix #iemmyWIN.” They further revealed that the award is shared by Derry Girls season 3.

“We have a Tie! The International Emmy for Comedy goes to "Derry Girls - Season 3” produced by Hat Trick Productions #iemmyWIN,” read another tweet.

Vir Das’s stand-up special Landing was nominated alongside Derry Girls season 3 from the UK, El Encargado from Argentina and the French show Le Flambeau Season 2.

Before the award ceremony, in a conversation with India Today, Vir Das said, “What I love about these award ceremonies is you've allowed a comedian to punch very much above his weight. If you think about it, I'm nominated with ‘Derry Girls’, which is a massive multimillion-dollar series, and these other gigantic fictional shows. And I'm just a guy on a stool.”

He added that the thought of winning an International Emmy Award isn’t something that he is entertaining. “I'm just kind of enjoying the blessing, and whatever happens, happens, he said.

Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh's nominations at International Emmy Awards 2023

Meanwhile, Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh were also nominated at the International Emmy Awards 2023 for delhi Crime season 2 and Rocket Boys respectively. While Shefali lost out to Mexican actor Karla Souza in the Best Performance by an Actress category, Jim lost out to British actor Martin Freeman for Best Performance by an Actor.

