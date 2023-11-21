International Emmys 2023: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and more are PROUD of Ektaa Kapoor-Vir Das

Today, social media has been buzzing with pride and joy as renowned producer and filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor and actor-standup comedian Vir Das among others have been awarded the prestigious International Emmy Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards in New York City. While Ektaa was honored with the award for her ‘trailblazing career and impact on the Indian television landscape’, Vir Das won it big for Best Comedy, for his Netflix Special Vir Das: Landing. Several Bollywood celebs including Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and others congratulated the two on social media.

Bollywood celebs congratulate Ektaa Kapoor and Vir Das for their big win at Emmy's

Kareena Kapoor Khan taking to her Instagram story shared a happy photo of Ektaa Kapoor with the award and wrote alongside, “Congratulations you powerhouse!! So proud of you, @ektarkapoor (accompanied by clapping emojis)"

Kriti Sanon also took to her Instagram stories as she extended her congratulatory messages to the winners. In one of the stories, Mimi actress shared the video of Ektaa from the winning moment and wrote alongside, “Uff!!! Goosebumps! Hugggeee Congratulations @ektarkapoor!! You are an inspiration to many including me! Keep shining as always!”

In addition to this, the National Award-winning actress penned a sweet note for Vir Das as she wrote, “Congratulations @virdas!! You are absolutely amazing and you make us proud! Super happy for you!”

Have a look:

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram stories and shared a couple of stories congratulating Ektaa Kapoor. In one of the stories, he wrote, “Congratulations @ektarkapoor on your many achievements this time on the international stage.”

Karisma Kapoor shared a collage photo of both the proud winners and wrote alongside, “Big congratulations to our Ekta and well done Vir.”

Furthermore, Dunki actress Taapsee Pannu also took to her Instagram stories and shared the winning moment of Ektaa and wrote alongside, “Congratulations @ektarkapoor so proud to know someone like u!”

In another story, she also shared the photo of Vir Das and expressed, “So proud!!!! When your work speaks and HOW! What a wow! @virdas”

Neha Dhupia also took to her Instagram stories and shared a collage of the winners and wrote, “Representation + Glory…What a proud moment…Thank You and Congratulations @ektarkapoor @virdas”

Take a quick look at more congratulatory wishes posted by the Bollywood celebs:

Meanwhile, Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh were also nominated at the International Emmy Awards 2023 for Delhi Crime season 2 and Rocket Boys respectively. However, Shefali lost out to Mexican actor Karla Souza in the Best Performance by an Actress category, and Jim lost it to British actor Martin Freeman for Best Performance by an Actor.

