International Family Day: Hrithik & Sussanne to Kareena & Saif; 5 stars redefining meaning of ‘Modern Family’

On the occasion of International Family Day, we bring to you Bollywood families who have reinstated our belief in unconditional love and proved that love is all that matters.

We, humans, have been blessed with several beautiful relationships in our lives - relationships that give us the best lessons of life, that prepares us to face the world, guide us during our tough times, that have our back through thick and thin and much more. And these relationships are often termed as ‘family’. The word family is all about emotions. After all, the family is all about the family support and unconditional love which we always need in our life.

Over the years, Bollywood has conceptualised the idea of a perfect family in several ways. We have seen several movies that have touched our hearts in more than one way. Interestingly, the B-town is known for dishing out major family goals to the fans not just with the onscreen portrayal but off screen as well. In fact, over the years, the families are also known to have evolved in terms of family values as well and have proved that family isn’t all about blood relations or living under the same roof but way beyond that. So, on the occasion of International Family Day, we bring you 5 families from the showbiz world who have dished out modern family goals.

and Sussanne Khan

Hrithik and Susanne, who were known to be childhood sweethearts, left everyone shocked when they ended their 13 year marriage and chose to part ways. However, the former couple has been on cordial terms even after their split and are often hanging out together with their two sons. In fact, Sussanne had also moved back with the War actor during the lockdown so that they could spend time together. “When COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and the news was out that a lockdown would be imperative, Hrithik and I decided that staying together in the same home would be the more intelligent and soulful decision for our sons, and for us. We realised early on that the days ahead would require us to regroup our energies towards creating serenity for one another. With that thought in mind, and a heap full of love, we started on our lockdown adventure,” Sussanne had stated.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan’s family life has been the talk of the town since time immemorial. And when Saif married Kareena Kapoor Khan, all eyes were on his former wife Amrita Singh’s reaction. But much to everyone’s surprise, the two ladies don’t have any hard feelings for each other. Instead, because of Amrita, her kids Sara Ali Khan and also tend to share a great equation with Bebo. Talking about the same, Sara had once stated, “Kareena and I became friends and have a healthy equation regardless of the fact that we’ve conducted ourselves with dignity. It’s also easy for me to love and accept Kareena because I have a mom, who makes me feel everything’s fine. She got me ready for my father’s wedding with Kareena. So when you have a mother saying, ‘Yeh earrings mat peheno, doosri chandbali peheno’... and if that’s the vibe at home, then you’re comfortable enough to take anything on.”

Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and

Boney Kapoor’s family life has also been under media scrutiny for a long time especially after he tied the knot with . Over the years, there have been speculations about Sridevi’s equation with Boney’s former wife Mona Kapoor and their kids Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. However, Arjun and Anshula emerged as the biggest support for Boney, Janhvi Kapoor and after Sridevi’s unfortunate demise in 2018. In fact, Arjun is often seen having Janhvi and Khushi’s back being an elder brother and they all share a great equation together. “We have been very lucky that we got time to spend, whether it was Janhvi or Khushi, and also we’ve had our own individual spaces. Because we are not living together, we are not in each other’s faces. This allows us to get to know each other at a steady pace. I am very happy that I have them in my life. I did it for my dad,” Arjun was quoted saying.

and Reena Dutta

When Aamir Khan had ended his 16 year marriage with Reena Dutta, it was indeed a tough time for the actor. And while he has moved on with his life with Kiran Rao, he continues to share a cordial relation with Reena and is often seen spending quality time with her and their kids Ira Khan and Junaid Khan. This isn’t all. Ira also shares a healthy equation with Kiran and her son Azad and they often head out for a family vacation together.

Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Neliima Azeem and Rajesh Khatter

The next family on the list happens to be ’s family and their modern family values often leave everyone amazed. His parents Pankaj Kapur and Neliima Azeem had parted ways during his childhood but happen to be on cordial terms ever since. And while they had moved on in their lives and married Supriya Pathak and Rajesh Khatter respectively, it is like one big happy family together. Not just Shahid is quite close to Neliima-Rajesh’s son Ishaan Khatter, Supriya is also quite fond of Shahid, Mira Rajput and their kids Misha and Zain. During an interview, the veteran actress stated that Shahid has always been her go-to person. On the other hand, Neliima also shares a good equation with the entire family as well and is often a part of family celebrations.

Also Read: When Sara Ali Khan opened up on her equation with Kareena Kapoor; Revealed how her mum Amrita helped them bond

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×