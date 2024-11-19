International Men’s Day 2024: 5 films on Netflix that challenge stereotypes and redefine masculinity

This International Men’s Day, it’s time to celebrate not just the traditional ideals of masculinity, but the modern men who challenge stereotypes and defy expectations. Gone are the days when men were confined to rigid roles – today’s films portray them in more complex, compassionate, and evolving ways.

From nurturing fathers to men who embrace roles traditionally seen as women’s, these five Netflix films break boundaries and redefine what it means to be a man. Let’s take a look at these thought-provoking films that are shaping the new narrative of masculinity.

International Men’s Day 2024: 5 films on Netflix showcasing new facets of men

1. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna - Shah Rukh Khan (Dev Saran)

In Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Shah Rukh Khan’s character, Dev Saran, challenges traditional masculine norms. Dev’s life is turned upside down after an injury that leaves him unable to work, and his wife becomes the breadwinner of the household. This role reversal breaks the stereotype that men are always the financial providers.

Dev's emotional struggles and his search for fulfillment in a relationship reflect a shift in how masculinity is portrayed, showing vulnerability and the importance of emotional connection. His character speaks to the evolving definition of masculinity, where a man’s worth isn't only determined by his professional success or ability to provide.

2. Lakshya - Hrithik Roshan (Karan Shergill)

In Lakshya, Hrithik Roshan’s character, Karan Shergill, isn’t the typical career-obsessed hero we often see in war movies. Karan starts off as a young man unsure of his future, not driven by ambition or the desire for professional success.

His journey to finding purpose in the Indian Army is not only about fighting external battles but also internal ones, as he overcomes his initial lack of direction. Karan's character challenges the stereotype that men must always have a clear career path and ambition. It highlights how vulnerability and self-discovery are also significant parts of being a man.

3. Mary Kom - Darshan Kumar (Onler Kom)

In Mary Kom, while Priyanka Chopra’s portrayal of the iconic boxer steals the spotlight, the character of Onler Kom, Mary’s husband, played by Darshan Kumar, brings a refreshing shift to male stereotypes. Onler plays the supportive husband, prioritizing family life and stepping into the traditionally female role of nurturing their children while Mary pursues her career.

By showing Onler's dedication to supporting his wife’s ambitions, the film challenges the assumption that men must always be the primary breadwinners or career-focused, encouraging the idea that a man’s strength can also lie in his ability to support his partner.

4. Doctor G - Ayushmann Khurrana (Dr. Uday Gupta)

In Doctor G, Ayushmann Khurrana’s character, Dr. Uday Gupta, takes on the field of gynecology, a profession that has traditionally been considered female-dominated. His character’s vulnerability, imposter syndrome, and struggles in a predominantly female space not only break stereotypes but also challenge the perception that men cannot or should not work in women’s health.

Uday’s journey reflects how men can thrive in careers where they may not be the majority, embracing empathy and understanding in ways that go beyond traditional gender roles.

5. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl - Pankaj Tripathi (Gunjan’s Father)

In Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Pankaj Tripathi’s character, Gunjan's father, plays a crucial role in breaking gender stereotypes, especially in the context of raising a daughter in a conservative setting. He doesn’t differentiate between his son and daughter, encouraging Gunjan to pursue her dreams of becoming a pilot despite societal pressures.

His character challenges the notion that men must only raise sons to follow in their footsteps. Instead, he stands as a symbol of progressive fatherhood, one that supports his daughter’s ambitions and believes in equal opportunities regardless of gender.

Each of these characters exemplifies how the portrayal of men in Indian cinema is evolving. They break away from traditional stereotypes, proving that true masculinity isn’t defined by rigid roles but by the freedom to support, empathize, and even embrace roles that were once considered unconventional for men.

On this International Men's Day, these characters remind us that the definition of what it means to be a man is diverse, compassionate, and continually growing.

