International Men’s Day: 6 male celebrities who made an impression in 2022

International Men's Day is celebrated annually across the globe on November 19th to recognize, acknowledge and celebrate the cultural, political, and socio-economic achievements of men across different strata. Indian Cinema also is filled with charismatic personalities who have made an everlasting impact in 2022. Have a look at the list below and find out who we feel has created a strong mark in the film industry this year with their exemplary works. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, known as the Shahenshah of Bollywood, is amongst the most popular actors of all time. With a career spanning over 50 years, he has time and again proved that age is no barrier when it comes to delivering remarkable performances on screen. 2022 has been a special year for the 80-year-old actor. He has featured in five Bollywood films this year namely Jhund, Runway 34, Brahmastra, Goodbye and Uunchai. Of these, Brahmastra performed exceptionally well at the box office wherein it earned over Rs 400 crore at the box office at the global level. Given the prevalence of the Covid-19 pandemic, Goodbye and Uunchai have also managed to perform well at the box office as compared to many films this year. He surely has made it to our list and is an inspiration to many.

SS Rajamouli Director Koduri Srisaila Sri Rajamouli, popularly known as SS Rajamouli, clearly knows how to create a masterpiece in his profession of filmmaking. And his work speaks for itself! This year is a special year for the 49-year-old filmmaker as his film RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles, is now in the race for Oscars 2023. The makers of RRR have filed nominations for 14 categories under 'For your consideration (FYC)’ campaign. This film also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in supporting roles. With a history of creating a magnum opus like Baahubali: The Beginning, and Baahubali 2, his film RRR has created magic at the box office.

Ajay Devgn 2022 has been a special year for Ajay Devgn and his fans. This year Devgn received the National Award in the Best Actor category for his performance in the 2020 film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.’ For those unaware, National Film Awards are presented by the Government of India. However, this year has been more special for the 53-year-old actor as six films of his have been released for public viewing, five of which were released in theatres. In 2022, Devgn made his OTT debut with the web series Rudra on Disney Plus Hotstar. After this, five films of his hit the theatres namely Runway 34, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Thank God and the latest film Drishyam 2 which was released yesterday.

Ayan Mukerji At the age of just 39, director Ayan Mukerji has surely created some magic with his works. He directed the film Brahmastra, which minted over Rs 400 crores globally and is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2022. Interestingly, he has directed only three films so far, that is Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Brahmastra being the latest addition. All these three films were blockbuster hits. It is pertinent to note that all these three films starred his best friend Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. Surely, Ayan deserves to be mentioned in this list.

Yash 2022 would be incomplete if we don’t mention the name of the popular actor of South Cinema Naveen Kumar Gowda, popularly known as Yash, and his power-packed performance in the film KGF: Chapter 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, this film stars Yash in the lead role and Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty playing supporting roles. Released on April 14 this year, KGF Chapter 2 broke records all over the world and collected over Rs 1200 crores at the global level.

Kartik Aaryan Kartik Aaryan, the 31-year-old Bollywood actor, has indeed had a memorable 2022. It is for the first time that his comedy horror film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 emerged in the list of 2022’s highest-grossing Bollywood films after Brahmastra and bagged the second spot. He will next be seen in Shashanka Ghosh's thriller Freddy.