International Men's Day: Kajol & Madhuri Dixit wish the men in their lives as they share significant messages

Sharing adorable photos of their husbands and sons, the actresses also penned down heartfelt notes. Read on to know more.

Celebrating the occasion of International Men's Day, Bollywood actresses Kajol and took to social media to raise a toast to the men in their lives. Sharing adorable photos of their husbands and sons, the actresses also penned down heartfelt notes. Kajol shared a photo of with their son Yug and the actor's sisters two sons. Sharing the photo, Kajol's message read, "Women raise men, Let’s do it the way we want to be treated. To all my guys, So proud of you #InternationalMensDay @ajaydevgn @daanishgandhi @amangandhii #YugDevgan."

Madhuri, too, shared a photo with her husband Dr Shriram Nene and sons Arin and Ryan Nene. Along with the happy family photo, Madhuri thanked her pillars of support and even praised all men who work tirelessly to bring about positive change in the society. Madhuri's message read, "Loving, caring & my pillars of support Missing my boys... To all the men bringing positive change in our society, Happy #InternationalMensDay."

Take a look at Kajol and Madhuri's posts on International Men's Day:

While Madhuri celebrated the festival of Diwali with her family, Kajol who is in Singapore with daughter Nysa celebrated the festival there as Ajay Devgn and his sister Neelam spent Diwali together with their respective kids.

What are your thoughts on Kajol and Madhuri's posts on International Men's Day? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Kajol looks ethereal in a blue outfit as she wishes fans a Happy New Year; See PHOTO

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×