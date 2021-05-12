International Nurses Day 2021: Shraddha Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Sidharth Malhotra & more convey gratitude to nurses

Celebrities took to their social handles to thank nurses for their selfless work on this special day. They shared a special post for them.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the one sector which has been standing at the forefront is health workers. They have been on their toes 24 X 7 since the last year when the pandemic first hit the world. With a smile, strong will the nurses just know how to deal with patients. Every year May 12 is commemorated as a day to convey our gratitude and thank them for their selfless service. Celebrities also took to their social handles and expressed their thanks towards them.

shared a picture of nurses and one of them is holding the Earth globe in her hands. Kajol also shared an image mentioning ‘Happy international nurse day’. wrote, “They have been, and will continue to be, crucial to our well being. Thank you to all the nurses for working tirelessly to save lives everyday. Happy #internationalnursesday”. Dia Mirza wrote, “To every nurse and midwife we are grateful to you and wish you good health. #Supportnursesandmidwives.” She also shared a picture of three nurses hugging her.

Actor Sanjay Dutt also mentioned, “My heartfelt gratitude to you all for everything that you are doing for us.” Earlier in the day, Abhishek Bachchan also shared a post for nurses on social media and hailed their undying spirit.

World Health Organization every year decides a theme to celebrate this day. And this year's theme is Nurses: A Voice to Lead - A Vision for Future Healthcare. They are at the forefront of the fight against Coronavirus. Like doctors and other healthcare workers, nurses are also continuously working without a break.

