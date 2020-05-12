International Nurses Day: Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol & Bollywood celebs thank nurses for their selfless service

Today, as the world celebrates International Nurses Day, netizens as well as Bollywood celebrities took to social media to thank them for their selfless service.

The coronavirus pandemic has left millions locked up inside their homes and many others at the frontline battling the deadly virus. One of them are the doctors, nurses and the medical fraternity who are witnessing an unprecedented situation in their career. And while doctors all over have kept the show running, the contribution of nurses and hospital staff is often overlooked. Today, as the world celebrates International Nurses Day, netizens across the world took to social media to thank them for their selfless service.

A few Bollywood celebrities also took to Twitter to acknowledge their thankless service and putting their duty first. Abhishek Bachchan shared a creative artwork featuring a nurse and wrote, "Respect and gratitude! Thank you heroes. #InternationalNursesDay." Kajol tweeted, "Behind that mask is a hero, who is saving the world in silence. Thank you to all those heroes, thank you to the nurses. #InternationalNursesDay."

Sanjay Dutt thanked nurses for putting their lives at risk and wrote, "So many lives have been saved because of the selfless work that our nurses and the healthcare professionals are doing. Can't thank them enough for putting their lives at risk to save the lives of others. #InternationalNursesDay." Yami Gautaum tweeted, "Our heroes #InternationalNursesDay."

On a side note, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also shared his thoughts, "It’s a day to celebrate & thank all the Nurses across the world who’ve been providing care & attention to those unwell & in need. They're the silent guardians who make invaluable contributions to the health & safety of people while risking their own lives.#InternationalNursesDay."

