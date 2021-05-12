International Nurses Day: Akshay Kumar recalls 'amazing capacity of nurses at work' when he was hospitalised

On the occasion of International Nurses Day today, Akshay Kumar took to his social media to express his gratitude towards nurses and called them real heroes. Take a look.

The International Nurses Day is observed every year on May 12 to appreciate the nurses' efforts. Especially, in the current times, when the entire world is grappling with deadly Coronavirus, health workers particularly nurses have been making stern efforts to help people and save lives. Right from taking care to going to extra lengths to cheer up the Covid patients, these nurses have emerged out to be the real heroes. Not just us, even feels the same. To mark the day, Khiladi Kumar joined other B-Town celebrities in thanking Nurses for their selfless services.

Akshay took to his Twitter handle and recalled the time when he was hospitalized due to Covid 19 as a precautionary measure. In his post, he showered heaps of praises on nurses calling them ‘real heroes.’ The Rowdy Rathore star tweeted, “When I was hospitalized recently, what totally moved me was the amazing capacity of nurses at work. Selflessly and non-stop. Thank you to the real heroes. #InternationalNursesDay.”

For the unversed, in April, the 53-year-old star contracted the deadly virus and informed the same via a post on his social media. He was diagnosed with the virus five days after starting the shoot of his film Ram Setu.

When I was hospitalised recently, what totally moved me was the amazing capacity of nurses at work. Selflessly and non-stop. Thank you to the real heroes. #InternationalNursesDay — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 12, 2021

Many celebrities including, , Sanjay Dutt, Siddharth Malhotra, Dia Mirza, Abhishek Bachchan, , Kajol among others took to their respective social media handle to express their gratitude towards the nurses.

On the professional front, Akshay has many interesting projects in his kitty. Among them are Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, and Raksha Bandhan in the lineup.

