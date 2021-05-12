International Nurses Day: Alia Bhatt shares gratitude; Thanks nurses for putting themselves on the frontline
The world is celebrating International Nurses Day today. The day is marked to remember the sacrifices of health workers especially nurses who work selflessly and take care of patients. Many celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Dia Mirza, and others took to their social media handle and conveyed their gratitude to them. Amid the ongoing situation, health workers have been working day and night. They are serving people round the clock. Another celebrity Alia Bhatt also took to her social handle and expressed gratitude to them.
She shared a picture on her Instagram stories. She thanked them for holding the fort and helping more and more people recover. The actress wrote, “You warm the hearts of many with your kindness and compassion. Thank you for putting yourself on the frontline and doing what you do every day.” While India fights with the second wave of Coronavirus, it is our doctors and nurses who have been working so hard and sacrificing all their moments just to protect the country.
Earlier in the day, Abhishek Bachchan also hailed to their undying spirit. Shraddha Kapoor also thanked them for their service.
Take a look here:
Celebrities are coming forward and joining hands with many NGOs to help India. It is to be noted here that the Raazi actress had also tested positive for COVID 19 and was under home quarantine. She has recovered now and continuously sharing information about the COVID 19. The actress will be next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Also Read: 3 Years of Raazi: 5 heartbreaking moments from Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal's film that will leave you teary eyed