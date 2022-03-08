International Women’s Day 2022: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol & more share inspiring posts to celebrate womanhood

A woman is one of the most beautiful and powerful creations by God and there are no second thoughts about it. Interestingly, March 8 is celebrated as International Women’s Day across the world and it is a day to celebrate womanhood and the power every woman holds within her. So, on this International Women’s Day, while the social media is abuzz with wishes on this special day, several Bollywood celebs have also taken to their respective social media handles to send wishes to all the women around.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story and wrote, “Every day is women’s day… Pride, love, equality, respect” along with a heart emoticon. On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a powerful message on Women’s Day and wrote, ““A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman.” - Melinda Gates”. Kajol also took to Instagram and shared a pic with her girl gang from her upcoming project with Revathy. She captioned the pic as, “Producer, Director, Actor, Manager, Stylist, Makeup and Hair! Women's Day all day every day! #happywomensday #internationalwomensday #womanpower”.

Take a look at celeb posts on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2022:

Earlier, Katrina Kaif had also taken to social media and shared a beautiful pic of herself with her sisters on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The Kaif sisters were seen walking down the road and were seen holding each other close. Katrina captioned the image as, “a lot of WOMEN in one family #womensday #sisters”.

