International Women’s Day: Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak to Taapsee’s Thappad, check out women centric films

From Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak to Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad, as we celebrate International Women’s Day today, we rounded up a list of films that are women-centric. Take a look!

Gone are the day when it took an A-list male actor to mint Rs 100 crores at the box office because boy, it’s 2020, and it is that time when female actors can literally, give their male counterparts a run for their money. That’s right! Today, as we celebrate International Women’s Day, we decided to give a shout out to all the actresses who have not just minted moolah at the box office but proved that a female actor can, single-handedly, lead a film and needs no male lead.

We all know that cinema and cricket are two things, literally, worshipped in our country, and what better than cinema to spread awareness in the world. Isn’t it? In today’s day and age, content is king and anything mediocre is not accepted by the audiences. Be it comedy, horror or thriller, Bollywood films thrive on junta ka pyaar and if the audiences don’t approve of a film, no god can save it. And so, today, as we celebrate International Women’s Day, we rounded up a list of five films in the past two years which have celebrated women’s strength, courage, empowerment and their unmatchable spirit and courage. As much as fans wait for the Dabangg’s, Don’s, Gully Boys & Baaghi’s of Bollywood, they equally wait for the Chhapaak’s, Pink’s and Raazi’s because stories about women, their struggles and achievements need to be celebrated.

Thappad

2020 kick-started on an amazing note with Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad starring . Talking about Thappad and how it celebrates the power of women, we feel that Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad was literally, a slap on the face of all the men who advocate patriarchy, who subject women to violence, and treat them as unequals. Thappad is based on the topic of domestic violence and the film hits you as hard as the Thappad that made Taapsee seek divorce from her husband.

To say the least, Thappad was hard-hitting, and thought-provoking, and Taapsee, single-handedly, carried the film on her shoulders. Who would have thought that the topic of domestic violence- an instance when a wife filed for divorce as the husband slaps her, would shower such praise and appreciation and the films’ massive success proves in today’s day and age, no woman will tolerate suppression at the hands of a man. Besides Taapsse getting critical acclaim for the film, fans and B-town celebs salute Taapsee’s courage to take up such a sensitive topic and give out a strong message on how women who face domestic violence should raise their voice.

Chhapaak

We still remember the day when we saw the trailer of Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak and it left us with mixed emotion because one, we were happy to see in the role of an acid attack survivor and two, it led to a catharsis seeing the plight of acid attack survivors in the country. Starring Deepika Padukone in the lead role, Chhapaak is the story of an acid-attack survivor named Laxmi Agarwal, who was subjected to an acid attack at the age of 15.

While Deepika, single-handedly, headlined the film, we salute her courage to play the role of an acid attack survivor because at a time when actresses want to look all glamorous on the silver screen, Deepika decided to go all de-glam and wear prosthetics to ace the role of an acid attack survivor. Chhappak might not have performed well at the box office, however, the film made a strong impact with its storyline and Laxmi Agarwal became an inspiration for all the women who have ever been an acid attack victim.

Raazi

Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi grabbed eyeballs and fetched moolah at the box office and the sole credit for it goes to , and of course, Meghna’s direction, who with her vision and belief in Alia, catapulted the film to a blockbuster. From a college going student to becoming an Indian spy, Alia Bhatt amply proved that female actresses can easily headline a film, not just run it but make it one of the most successful films of the year.

Pink

When we talk about women-centric films, then it’d be highly unjustified if we don’t mention Pink starring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan. Clearly, Pink was a milestone for the Indian film industry because Pink made women and men, alike realise that when a woman says No, she means No. Pink underlines the issue of sexual harassment and unlike most men who believe that they can run a woman, Pink made us realize that it is mandatory for a man to ask for a woman’s consent before coming close to her.

