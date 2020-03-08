International Women's Day 2020: Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Kiara and others extend their wishes on Twitter

Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu, Hema Malini, Rishi Kapoor and other Bollywood celebrities share inspiring messages on Twitter and extend wishes to their fans on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Womanhood is a tough job. Being a homemaker, taking up corporate jobs, taking care of family, women do it all with little or no recognition. They are those heroes who are seldom acknowledged for their heroism. March 8, 2020, being observed as International Women's Day this year, social media sees people celebrating womanhood as they exchange wishes online. Many B-Town celebs too are a part of this celebration as they extend their wishes on Twitter.

Bollywood celebrities such as , , , Kiara Advani, , and others took to their Twitter handle in order to wish the women. Veteran stars and Hema Malini also posted about the same. "Women don’t need a celebration or any validation! That’s what a man needs when he truly understands the power, the impact and the force of a woman! #HappyWomensDay2020", KJo tweeted. too agreed to him and responded, "Absolutely true !!!!"

Women don’t need a celebration or any validation! That’s what a man needs when he truly understands the power, the impact and the force of a woman! #HappyWomensDay2020 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 8, 2020

Check out other celeb wishes:

It is that day of the year when women are lauded throughout the world & recognised for their contribution to family & society.Happy Women’s Day to all you lovely ladies out there! pic.twitter.com/OIAKDt5ANR — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 8, 2020

From us... to you... Happy Women’s Day! Make sure you do your bit towards the change you want to see :)

We did a bit from our side #Thappad pic.twitter.com/KXzp7avYyu — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 8, 2020

International Women’s Day world wide. I have had the privilege of working in some of the most important films on women emancipation. I take immense pride in it. “Prem Rog” “Damini” “Tawaif” are few. Every day should be celebrated as a Woman’s Day. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/tnMj4giSkd — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 8, 2020

Happy Women’s Day to all you amazing ladies out there! Be yourself and love who you are, you don’t need anyone’s validation but your own! Big love to all of you! — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) March 8, 2020

"Happy Women’s Day to all you amazing ladies out there! Be yourself and love who you are, you don’t need anyone’s validation but your own! Big love to all of you!" Kiara Advani wrote.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also tweeted about giving up his social media handles. After a lot of speculation, he disclosed that he wished to give up his social media accounts to all the brave and inspiring women on the occasion of Women's Day. Here's what PM Modi tweeted today:

Greetings on International Women’s Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti.

As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi wishes to take social media detox; Decides to go off social networking sites

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi shares motive behind cryptic tweet; Reveals he'll dedicate his social media handle to women

Credits :Twitter

Read More