International Women's Day 2020: Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Kiara and others extend their wishes on Twitter
Womanhood is a tough job. Being a homemaker, taking up corporate jobs, taking care of family, women do it all with little or no recognition. They are those heroes who are seldom acknowledged for their heroism. March 8, 2020, being observed as International Women's Day this year, social media sees people celebrating womanhood as they exchange wishes online. Many B-Town celebs too are a part of this celebration as they extend their wishes on Twitter.
Bollywood celebrities such as Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Taapsee Pannu, and others took to their Twitter handle in order to wish the women. Veteran stars Rishi Kapoor and Hema Malini also posted about the same. "Women don’t need a celebration or any validation! That’s what a man needs when he truly understands the power, the impact and the force of a woman! #HappyWomensDay2020", KJo tweeted. Sidharth Malhotra too agreed to him and responded, "Absolutely true !!!!"
Women don’t need a celebration or any validation! That’s what a man needs when he truly understands the power, the impact and the force of a woman! #HappyWomensDay2020
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 8, 2020
It is that day of the year when women are lauded throughout the world & recognised for their contribution to family & society.Happy Women’s Day to all you lovely ladies out there! pic.twitter.com/OIAKDt5ANR
— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 8, 2020
The happiest women today are not the married ones. They're not the single ones. They're not the ones with stable careers and good incomes. The happiest women are the ones who made a choice to love themselves wholly and truly. Women who chose to leave the past behind, worked on their self-esteem and put a high price tag on their self-esteem. They stopped playing victims. They stopped whining in self-pity and dining in pity parties. They moved past their anger, tears and bitterness. They realized that happiness is a personal choice and responsibility. They chose to be defined by their present, but not their pasts. They are happy because they don't need validation from anyone. They are happy because they know that they don't need to throw shade on anyone for them to shine. They are happy because they chose to be Queens .... Happy Women’s day today n everyday ... such beautiful words
From us... to you... Happy Women’s Day! Make sure you do your bit towards the change you want to see :)
We did a bit from our side #Thappad pic.twitter.com/KXzp7avYyu
— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 8, 2020
International Women’s Day world wide. I have had the privilege of working in some of the most important films on women emancipation. I take immense pride in it. “Prem Rog” “Damini” “Tawaif” are few. Every day should be celebrated as a Woman’s Day. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/tnMj4giSkd
— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 8, 2020
Happy Women’s Day to all you amazing ladies out there! Be yourself and love who you are, you don’t need anyone’s validation but your own! Big love to all of you!
— Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) March 8, 2020
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also tweeted about giving up his social media handles. After a lot of speculation, he disclosed that he wished to give up his social media accounts to all the brave and inspiring women on the occasion of Women's Day. Here's what PM Modi tweeted today:
Greetings on International Women’s Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti.
As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020
