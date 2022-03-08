International Women's Day: Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: 5 times stars supported each other

To an unpopular belief, Bollywood actresses have often been projected as enemies or are indulging in some famous (read: notorious) catfights. There is a saying that “Do heroine kabhi dost nahi hoti” and was a perpetuated sexist myth imposed by the patriarchal society. But, all thanks to the wave of feminism and its notions because we are evolving as human beings and as women. With this, the notion of female unity or solidarity is increasing and our Bollywood actresses including Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif and others are no different to this.

In recent times, it has been observed that these celebrities are also standing by each other and speaking for each other. From Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Kareena to Anushka and Sonam, these Bollywood actresses raised their voices to support their colleagues or friends and broke the years-old sexist myths of catfights. Let’s look back at the time when Bollywood actresses supported or uplifted each other and stood by unity.

Priyanka Chopra stood up for her friend and actress Meghan Markle

Back in the year 2017, when an American talk show host Wendy William referred to Meghan Markle as “Prince Harry’s girlfriend”, the Dostana actress took no time in reminding her about Meghan’s achievement and said, “Also, Meghan Markle…Actress…Suits…Her achievements.”

Shraddha Kapoor praised Nora Fatehi for her dancing skills

Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi had shared screen space in the movie Street Dancer 3D. They both hit off really well on the sets and their chemistry was also liked by many. During one of the interviews, Shraddha revealed that when she learned that Nora would be a part of the film, she was super excited. “I believed that if we had her on board, it would only make our team and our film stronger,” said Shraddha.

Katrina Kaif opened up about Alia Bhatt’s work

It is no secret that Katrina and Alia share a sweet bond. During one of her interviews, Katrina had shut down a sexist question about losing endorsements and roles to younger actresses like Alia and said, “I feel proud of the work that Alia is doing. Honestly, I don’t know others very well. Are there movie roles and maybe a few endorsements that are going to Alia now, for which I would have been the first choice? 100 percent. And is that the way things work or the way things should work? Yes, they should.”

Kareena Kapoor praised Priyanka Chopra

With time, Kareena and Priyanka’s relation has evolved. Bebo praised PeeCee in one of her interviews and said, “I really respect Priyanka for having that zest. She is a global icon and probably the only mainstream actress to put India on a global map. In fact, I feel that because of her, we are being recognised outside India as well.”

Sonam Kapoor stood by Anushka Sharma

See tweets here:

Sonam called out trollers for body-shaming Anushka, then she tweeted right away, “Fat shaming or skinny shaming… It’s still body shaming!” Later, Sonam tweeted to Anushka again, saying, “Anushka Sharma people are just J of you! Coz you’re a self-respecting intelligent successful beautiful woman!!!”

ALSO READ: New mommy Priyanka Chopra digs into 'Poha in LA', says it transported her back to Mumbai