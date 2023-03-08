International Women’s Day: Sara Ali Khan’s note for her ‘inspiration’ Amrita Singh; Kareena Kapoor wishes fans

International Women’s Day 2023 is being celebrated today, and many celebrities such as Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and others have extended wishes to their fans. Jackie Shroff shared pictures with his wife Ayesha Shroff, daughter Krishna Shroff, and his late mother, calling them his ‘shakti’. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor shared a picture holding a placard that read, “Not just a day, every day is yours!” Sara Ali Khan shared a special post for her mother Amrita Singh. Sharing a lovely picture with her, Sara penned a heartfelt note for her mom. Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished her fans on Women’s Day.

Sara Ali Khan’s post for mom Amrita Singh on Women’s Day 2023

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram account to share a picture with her mother Amrita Singh. The picture shows the mother-daughter duo enjoying a boat ride, and a beautiful sunset can be seen in the backdrop. Sara Ali Khan is seen wearing an ombre purple bandhani suit with matching bangles, while Amrita Singh wore a leopard-print top with black pants. In her note for Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan wrote, “Happy Women’s Day All I aspire for is to be an iota of the woman you are,” along with hashtags such as ‘grace’, ‘inspiration’, ‘strength’, and other adjectives that described Amrita Singh the best. Sara’s aunt Saba Ali Khan commented, “Two beautiful strong mad crazy ADORABLE women ...! Happy Women's Day! Lots of love,” while an Instagram user wrote, “A strong Resilient woman. Admire Amrita Singh.” Check out her post below!

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s wish to fans on Women’s Day

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan believes that every day is women’s day. However, she did extend wishes to fans on this special occasion. Taking to her Instagram story, Bebo wrote, “Everyday is WOMEN'S DAY... Nevertheless Happy International women's Day...”

