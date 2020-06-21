International Yoga Day 2020: Taapsee Pannu urges everyone to meditate today for a few minutes at least

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Taapsee Pannu has shared a picture of herself doing meditation and has requested her viewers to make sure they meditate today for a few minutes at least as Yoga Day coincides with Solar Eclipse today.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone has become more active on social media. Bollywood celebrities have been updating the titbit of their quarantine life with fans on social media. From posting throwback pictures to sharing their hidden talents, everyone's social media game is on point. Among all, has been entertaining fans with some throwback pictures of the actress which she has not shared yet. And today on International Yoga Day, Taapsee has shared a picture of her where the actress is seen meditating while sitting on a mat.

Not only this, but the Judwaa 2 actress has also shared an important message and requested fans to meditate today as Yoga Day coincides with the Solar Eclipse today. Sharing her photo doing meditation, Taapsee wrote, "Like most of us, I always thought that yoga is just about twisting our body into complicated contortions and about being a human pretzel. Until @munmun.ganeriwal told me it isn’t. Sitting on the mat every day for few minutes, trying to tune in even when infinite thoughts might interfere, offers as much benefits to our body and mind. The act of meditating is actually classified as ‘Upasana Yoga’ in Yogic scriptures. An incredible stroke of luck is that International Yoga Day today coincides with the Solar Eclipse. An eclipse is one of the best time to deepen our spiritual practice, so make sure you meditate today for few minutes at least. If you are thinking how to start .... @munmun.ganeriwal says, “the best way to begin a meditation practice is to begin!” #InternationalYogaDay2020."

Meanwhile, recently, Taapsee shared a poem titled "Pravaasi" on her social media account. The actress has highlighted the tragedies and hardships that migrants faced in India while undertaking journeys to reach home after the lockdown was announced.

On the work front, after delivering four films last year itself, Taapsee already had a release last month - Thappad and that got her a lot of acclaim for her nuanced performance. Not just that, the actress has signed several big films - there's Haseen Dillruba followed by Rashmi Rocket, the Mithali Raj biopic and Anurag Kashyap's next and the Run Lola Run remake. The actress was shooting in Haridwar for Haseen Dillruba but after the Coronavirus scare, the team decided to return to the city.

