International Yoga Day 2021: From Kareena Kapoor to Kiara Advani, 5 celebrities who believe in power of yoga

On International Yoga Day, here are 5 Bollywood celebrities who believe in fitness through yoga.

Yoga has been one of the most instrumental workouts in history to rejuvenate people’s bodies, minds, and souls. Yoga, though an Indian form of exercising, is now pursued around the globe by many. Several people including celebrities swear by yoga as it has helped them in achieving great fitness. Many Bollywood stars including have been endorsing yoga as a way of sweating it out for many years and have also released a few DVDs of her performing yoga. On International Yoga Day, here is a list of 5 fit Bollywood celebrities who believe in the power of yoga.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood and has been for nearly two decades now. Younger actresses who have entered the industry after her like have praised her for looking ever so gorgeous. Kareena has spent a huge chunk of her life in front of a movie camera and has always managed to look fit and fabulous. Kareena, in several of her Instagram posts, has mentioned that she believes in yoga and practices it to stay fit. She also mentioned relying on yoga to keep her fitness levels good while being pregnant.

Kiara Advani

Kiara is one of the biggest stars of her generation and has an incredible lineup of films in front of her. 2 years ago she delivered a blockbuster alongside by the name of ‘Kabir Singh’ and emerged to be a fantastic performer. Kiara shared a picture on her Instagram where she is away on a trip and practicing yoga in the middle of nature.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa, for many years now, has had a huge role in inspiring people about the power of yoga. She has managed to not get affected by age and remains to be as fit and gorgeous as ever, courtesy of yoga. She often posts several ways of performing yoga on her Instagram and has also released some DVDs explaining the same.

Malaika is one of the fittest celebrities and stayed the same for years now. Malaika often shares her positive thoughts about yoga on her Instagram along with the pictures of performing asanas. She posted this wonderful image of performing yoga by the sea.

Since her very first film ‘Saawariya’, Sonam has looked gorgeous on screen. The actress often endorses her ideology about fashion and the importance clothes have in her life. Another thing she believes in is yoga. Sonam tends to perform yoga which keeps her incredibly fit and refreshed.

