International Yoga Day 2021: Madhuri Dixit, Yami Gautam, Sidharth Malhotra & others preach the art of fitness

Yoga is a part of the Indian Culture as it originated here. It is so significant that June 21 is observed as the International Yoga Day.

International Yoga Day is observed as a very effective form of exercise throughout the world and hence a day has been assigned to it. Many Bollywood actors and actresses are fitness enthusiasts who often engage in yoga. They often credit Yoga as one of the main reasons behind their perfect physique and healthy skin. On this day, the Bollywood celebs have taken to their Instagram handles and propagated the importance of Yoga to the world.

Actors like Kundra, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Amitabh Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor, , , , , Sanjana Sanghi, Kajol, and many more have shared posts on the day and also revealed their favourite asanas. Shilpa Shetty Kundra elaborated on the importance of Yoga in detail. She said, “Happy World Yoga Day BREATHE... it’s THE most important function that the body performs. Breathing right helps provide oxygen to the organs to perform all the crucial processes, from cognition to digestion to strengthening the immune system.”

The actress further added, “So, on World Yoga Day, let’s start by practicing the Bhramari Pranayama. It helps generate up to 15% more nitric oxide through the vibrations of the humming sound, ‘Aum’. This, in turn, helps early recovery and healing from Covid-19. Spare a few minutes to focus on your breathing today with the Bhramari Pranayama. It relaxes the mind and lowers stress, while improving concentration and alleviating anxiety. Tag 3 friends who MUST start their day by breathing right. Tab tak, swasth raho, mast raho!”

Take a look at every celebrity’s Yoga wish for everyone-

