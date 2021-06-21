International Yoga Day 2021: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, Samara nail ‘Yoga at home & with family’

Neetu Kapoor has explained the importance of the International Yoga Day and the effects of Yoga by performing asanas.

Today marks the International Yoga Day, and on this occasion, performed some important asanas. The ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ actress honored the art of yoga with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara; the trio did many forms of asanas and Neetu shared it with her Instagram handle. The senior actress has shared four pictures doing four different asanas. The first asana they are performing is Pranamasana or the salutation pose. In another picture, Neetu and Riddhima can be seen engaging in Natarajasana or Lord of the Dance.

They can be seen acing the Ustrasana or the Camel Pose and lastly, they are seen doing the simple and relaxing Swastikasana or the Auspicious Pose. Neetu Kapoor also shared the importance of Yoga, she wrote, “Verified If there is one thing, we have learnt in this pandemic , is the importance of physical and mental well being. And working towards health goals have never been so relevant. Hence, it is no suprise, the theme of this year's, International Yoga Day 2021, is 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family'. To celebrate Yoga's holistic approach and to promote physical and mental health, but within constraints of social distancing, we practised yoga, as a family - Three generations together today! We wish you a happy world yoga day! #internationalyogaday”.

Meanwhile, Soni Razdan commented as, “Fab” with a heart-eye emoji, then Manish Malhotra dropped heart-eye emoji and Dia Mirza shared hearts in the comments section of her post.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor will be working with , Kriti Sanon, and Anil Kapoor in ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’

