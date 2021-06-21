International Yoga Day 2021: Sara Ali Khan nails THIS asana amid nature as she sums up Yoga journey; PIC

Actress Sara Ali Khan took to social media to share a photo of herself on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. The Atrangi Re star left netizens in awe of her Yoga pose and shelled out motivation.

On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, everyone has been sharing their journey of discovery of Yoga on social media. Speaking of this, Sara Ali Khan, who is known to be a fitness lover, also has taken to her handle to sum up her feelings about Yoga on the occasion. The Atrangi Re star often is seen nailing her workouts and is quite the fitness icon for the youth. Now, on Yoga Day 2021, Sara has tried to nail a yoga pose in a photo and well, so far has managed to impress fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Simmba star shared a photo in which we can see her practising yoga amid the beauty of nature. In the photo, Sara is seen clad in a black bralette with a pair of shorts as she stands by the side of the pool and nails a Tree pose or Vrikshasana. The star looked calm and at peace while folding her hands and concentrating her mind on nailing the asana perfectly. Sharing the photo, Sara wished everyone on International Day of Yoga.

Take a look:

Sara wrote, "Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self. Happy International Yoga Day #peace #positivity #serenity #nature #balance." As soon as Sara shared the photo, fans began dropping comments on it. While the actress is often seen opting for different ways of sweating it out like Pilates, cardio, cycling and more, she also seems to have a liking for Yoga.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1 with . She will now be seen in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The shooting of the film is done and now, fans are waiting to hear an update about it. It is helmed by Aanand L Rai. Besides this, it is reported that Sara may be starring in Vicky Kaushal's The Immortal Ashwatthama as well. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Credits :Sara Ali Khan Instagram

