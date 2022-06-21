International Yoga Day 2022: Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora to Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood celebs who swear by yoga.

Yoga has become a go-to fitness routine for many of us and people have often believed it to be a great way to get their fitness and health on track. It is an age-old exercise that not only calms down the body but is for the mind as well. Bollywood celebrities and their love for yoga are not a secret and their social media posts are proof of the same. This year, enthusiasts across the globe shall celebrate the annual International Yoga Day on June 21, 2022. And ahead of this day, here's taking a look at the celebrities who swear by it to stay fit and healthy.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is known for her fit body. Her journey from fat to fit has inspired all her fans as well. Like her films, Alia Bhatt is also focused and committed to her fitness regimens. The actress has often shared several pictures and videos of herself practicing yoga. In this photo, Alia is seen doing Kapotasana or Pigeon Pose. It is performed for strengthening the spine and brain.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is a fitness enthusiast and never misses out on her workout sessions. She is a yoga enthusiast who often takes to Instagram to motivate her fans through exercise. She even drops videos on her social media nailing difficult asanas and also has her own yoga studio. Here, she performed the Setu Bandhasana variation which helps the core and influences the legs, and upper body, and boosts energy.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty's love for yoga is not hidden from the world. She has been practicing this for a long time and has till now nailed almost all asana. In this video, Shilpa shared that she kickstarts her with the Eka pada Utkatasana (one-legged chair pose) going into Anjaneyasana (low lunge).

Sara Ali Khan

The Love Aaj Kal actress is a yoga enthusiast. Apart from pilates, weight training, her regular workout sessions, and cardio, Sara also does yoga to keep herself fit. Sara’s inspiring physical transformation has motivated many of her followers. She is seen doing Vrikshasana or the Standing Tree Pose. This asana helps to bring balance to your mind and body.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh is known for her love for fitness training. She is a huge fan of aerial yoga and often posts videos and pictures of herself practicing the fitness technique. This yoga helps one move freely by putting in less effort and counteracting gravity.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram profile will reveal how seriously the actress takes her fitness regime. The actress makes sure that Yoga and stretches are a part of her daily routine. In the video, Jacqueline was seen doing various asanas such as the parvatasana and chakrasana.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is a yoga enthusiast. When the star is not busy with shoots, she hits the gym to pack in a few minutes of workout in her routine. A quick scroll through Kapoor's Instagram will reveal that she practices her fitness routine religiously. The first photo shows Janhvi performing various poses like Sirshapada Natarajasana and stretching her back with aerial yoga.

