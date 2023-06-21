International Yoga Day 2023: Kareena Kapoor drops most adorable PICS of her boys Saif Ali Khan, Jeh and Taimur

International Yoga Day 2023 is being celebrated today, and on this day, many people on social media have been sharing posts emphasizing the benefits of practicing yoga. The ancient Indian practice of yoga helps boost mental as well as physical well-being, and Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the many celebrities who swear by yoga to keep her fit and healthy. On International Yoga Day 2023, Kareena took to her Instagram account to wish her fans, and also dropped an adorable picture of her hubby Saif Ali Khan, and their kids Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan working out together.

Kareena Kapoor posts a picture of Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh on International Yoga Day

On Wednesday morning, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture to give a glimpse of what workouts in the Pataudi house look like. Looks like the Pataudi boys are all about fitness, and while Saif and Jeh are seen doing some workout on the mat, Taimur was seen boxing in the background. The first picture shared by Bebo shows Saif Ali Khan doing a plank on the yoga mat. He was joined by his youngest son Jeh Ali Khan, who was seen mimicking his moves in front of him. Meanwhile, in the background, Taimur is seen practicing his boxing moves. The next picture again shows Jeh adorably copying his dad’s workout moves on the mat.

Sharing the adorable pictures, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “IT All starts on the MAT…Heal InspireLove Happy International Yoga Day… #Keep Moving…” The pictures are just too adorable; take a look at them below!

Soha Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor wish fans on International Yoga Day

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Soha Ali Khan dropped an adorable picture with her hubby Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on the occasion of International Yoga Day. All three of them are seen doing yoga poses, and in her caption, Soha wrote, “Yoga se hi Hoga #happyinternationalyogaday.”

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor shared a picture on Instagram, in which she is seen performing aerial yoga. Along with the monochromatic picture, she wrote, “When in doubt, stretch it out #internationalyogaday.”

