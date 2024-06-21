International Yoga Day 2024 EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shetty shares common misconceptions about yoga; reveals how it helped her mental health

Today, as the world celebrates International Yoga Day, we delve into the transformative power of yoga with none other than the yoga queen herself, Shilpa Shetty. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shilpa shares insights into her personal journey with yoga and how it has become an integral part of her daily life.

From her morning rituals to managing stress and enhancing mental well-being, Shilpa sheds light on the profound impact yoga has had on her life.

Shilpa Shetty reveals her favorite yoga asanas

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shilpa Shetty was asked about her top three favorite asanas for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. She shared, “If you want my favorites, my pick would definitely be the Dhanurasana. A great asana for your back, for your abdomen, strengthens your core, flexibility."

She also added, "I also recommend Vrikshasana. It's great for understanding your sense of balance and practicing focus. And the third, but one of the most important practices in yoga, is Pranayama. Although it's not really an asana."

Shilpa went on to say, “Pranayamas are extremely important for breath awareness. I suggest Kapal Bhati or Anulom Vilom. These practices will cleanse your mind of negative thoughts and your lungs.”

Shilpa Shetty openes up on misconceptions about yoga

She also addressed common misconceptions about yoga, stating that it's a misconception to believe that one must perfect or contort their body. She elaborated. “Yoga is a science, and you will keep getting better every day with each session. It helps you know yourself better. Yoga is not just external; it works on your mind. It is the single most holistic way to improve both your mental and physical health.”

Shilpa Shetty sheds light on how yoga helps improve insomnia

The yoga queen also shared insights into how yoga aids in managing insomnia, explaining, “Pranayamas can change your nervous system, reducing cortisol (stress hormones) and increasing serotonin. Given our stressful lives, turning to yoga and pranayama can greatly improve insomnia. You will see a significant change in your life.”

Shilpa Shetty on work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Rohit Shetty's debut on the OTT platform, the Prime Video series Indian Police Force, which premiered on January 19, 2024. Alongside her, the series featured Vivek Oberoi and Sidharth Malhotra in prominent roles.

Prior to that, she was seen in the film Sukhee, where she portrayed the lead role alongside actors Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila, and Pavleen Gujral. The movie was released on September 22, 2023.

