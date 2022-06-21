International Yoga Day: Alia Bhatt wishes fans as she performs Yoga with Edward making an appearance; WATCH

All eyes are on Alia Bhatt ever since she has announced her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone. The actress is currently in London shooting for her film. Well, it is International Yoga Day today and Bollywood celebs have been taking to their social media handles to share pictures and videos of them doing Yoga and motivating their fans to practise the same. Alia too shared a cute video to wish her fans on this day and it featured her furry friend Edward too.

The video begins with Edward walking away from the camera toward the actress who is sitting on her Yoga mat and is in the middle of performing Yoga. Alia can be seen wearing a white coloured t-back over grey gym pants. She has tied her hair in a bun and can be seen lying on the floor. As Edward walks toward her, Alia can be seen playing with it. Sharing this video, Alia wrote, “Happy Yoga Day from my Yoga partner and me”.

Check out Alia Bhatt’s post:

Recently, a picture of Alia Bhatt enjoying dinner time with Ranbir Kapoor’s family in London went viral for all the right reasons. Alia was accompanied by sister Shaheen Bhatt, Shweta Bachchan, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra, Rima Jain and others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. With this film, Karan Johar will be stepping in the shoes of a director after a hiatus of almost 7 years. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor. This is the first time that the two stars will be collaborating with each other on the silver screen. Brahmastra’s trailer was launched recently and fans have been going gaga over it.

ALSO READ: Did Alia Bhatt take Neetu Kapoor's advice before her Hollywood debut? JugJugg Jeeyo actress REVEALS