International Yoga Day: Kangana Ranaut thanks 'Guru of all Gurus', shares a pic of family's 'youngest Yogi'

Over the past few days, Kangana Ranaut has been celebrating the Yoga journey of people in her close circle including family members ahead of International Day Of Yoga. Today, she remembered the first yogi & thanked him for his gift to humanity.

Actress is known to have an affinity for Yoga and on International Day of Yoga, the Thalaivi star has gone ahead to remember the first Yogi, Lord Shiva. The actress took to social media to share a special throwback photo from her time spent at an ashram and with it, she thanked Lord Shiva for giving the gift of Yoga to humanity. Not just this, Kangana also shared a glimpse of the 'youngest yogi' in her family, her little nephew Prithvi Raj as she couldn't stop gushing over him.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana shared the throwback photo in which she is seen posing in front of a huge statue of Lord Shiva. She wrote, "On this auspicious occasion of #internationalyogaday I want to thank and remember the one and only Guru of all Gurus, the first Yogi, the celestial being who was called Yakshroopa which also means an alien who came from else where on this planet to give humanity the gift of knowledge. That yogi who gave us the gift of Yoga was called the Aadiyogi means the very first yogi…. Also known as Lord Shiva. He does not get enough credit for his contributions to humanity even though he continues to prevail among us through his many gifts like Yoga. I bow down to him and thank him for giving us the gift of Yoga through Sapt (Seven ) Rishis…. #internationalyogaday Om Namah Shivaya."

Further, she went on to share a series of photos of Prithvi doing morning Yoga. In one of the photos, her nephew is seen nailing the Chakrasana while in another, he is seen doing Surya Namaskar. Sharing how the little one gets cranky on missing his Yoga session with parents, Kangana could not stop gushing over the little one and his love for Yoga. Over the past few days, Kangana also has been sharing Yoga stories of her family members to celebrate International Day of Yoga.

Meanwhile, the actress is currently in Mumbai and gearing up to head to Budapest for Dhaakad's shoot schedule. The film will star Kangana as Agent Agni who will be seen taking on the evil villain played by Arjun Rampal. Besides this, Kangana also has Thalaivi lined up for release. The film will showcase her as J Jayalalithaa. Kangana also has Tejas with director Sarvesh Mewara.

