International Yoga Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sidharth Malhotra & others emphasise the importance of Yoga

Yoga has become one of the best forms of workout these days. Our Bollywood celebs work really hard to keep themselves fit. They never miss out on their workout and one of the secrets behind their wonderful physique is Yoga. There are many celebs who practice Yoga regularly and they keep sharing their pictures and videos of them doing Yoga to motivate their fans. Today on International Yoga Day, celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and others have taken to their Instagram handles to motivate their fans a little more to incline them towards Yoga.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of her little munchkin Jehangir Ali Khan. We can see Jeh in a Yoga pose and it is too cute to handle. Sharing this picture, Kareena wrote, “BALANCE… such an important word to life and Yoga Happy International #YogaDay people… My Jeh baba.” Bipasha Basu too shared a picture of herself and wished everyone. Neha Dhupia, who practices Yoga regularly too shared a picture of her performing Shirsana. Karisma Kapoor, shared a picture of her performing a Yoga aasana and wrote, “Yoga is Like Music. The Rhythm of the Body, The Melody of the Mind, The Harmony of the soul. Happy International Yoga Day !”