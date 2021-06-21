International Yoga Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan time travels to doing Vrikshasana on beach; Says ‘Free Your Mind’

Today is International Yoga Day and many celebrities have shared their pictures of doing yoga on social media. Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a bikini clad picture on her Instagram stories.

It's International Yoga Day today and the world is celebrating this day. Many Bollywood celebrities swear by this form of exercise in their daily life. Right from Khan, Sara Ali Khan to , they all have included them into their fitness regime and even encourage their fans to do it. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has also shared a picture on her Instagram stories and wished her fans on International Yoga Day. She has even urged her followers to free their minds.

In the picture, she is seen wearing a bikini and is doing Vrikshasana on the beach. Her picture is captioned as ‘Free Your Mind’ followed by blue hearts. To note, the actress loves doing yoga, and even during her pregnancy, she was seen doing different asanas. Earlier in the day, Sara Ali Khan shared a picture and wrote, “Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self. Happy International Yoga Day.”

Rakul Preet Singh also shared a picture and wrote, “Started off Yoga day today by doing Kunjar kriya, as advised by my holistic nutritionist @munmun.ganeriwal .. Feeling super clean, light, happy and energetic.”

Take a look at the screenshot here:

It is worth mentioning here that every year International Yoga Day is celebrated. The proposal to observe an International Yoga Day was first introduced by PM Narendra Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

