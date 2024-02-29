Internet can't keep calm as Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh announce first pregnancy; 'Love love and only love'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, celebrated as one of the film industry's power couples, tied the knot in 2018. Now, six years into their marriage, the duo joyfully shared their anticipation of parenthood. The couple's pregnancy announcement ignited a wave of excitement among their devoted fans, who promptly flooded the comments section with their enthusiastic reactions.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announce pregnancy

Both Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone took to Instagram, sharing an adorable post to announce their pregnancy. As soon as the couple made the announcement, fans flocked to the comments section, showering love on the duo.

Take a look:

Fans shower love on Deepika and Ranveer

Upon Deepika Padkuone and Ranveer Singh's pregnancy announcement, fans flooded the comments section, extending their congratulations. Numerous fans expressed their joy through heart emojis. One comment read, "Love love and only Love." Another enthusiast exclaimed, "MY DAY IS MADE! CONGRATULATIONS!" Yet another fan shared, "Congratulations!! So thrilled to hear this news!" A different reaction was captured with a simple "Woahhhhhhhhghh." Someone else wrote, "My Hearttttt." Among the comments were well-wishes such as "Congratulations, stay blessed," and "best news." One excited follower exclaimed, "Omg!!!!....soooo happy for you," while another conveyed, "Soo happy for u guys." A heartfelt message concluded the outpouring: "Congratulations, my queen and king, so happy for you guys."

About Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Their romantic tale unfolded on the set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's captivating movie, Ram Leela. The success of their collaboration extended beyond, with the talented director, resulting in two more cinematic masterpieces - Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. After nearly six years of courtship, the couple took a significant step, exchanging vows on November 14, 2018, against the stunning backdrop of Lake Como, Italy. Surrounded by the love of close friends and family, this marked the initiation of a new chapter in their shared journey. The enchanting chemistry witnessed on screen seamlessly translated into a real-life fairy-tale romance, continuing to charm hearts.

