INTERVIEW: Will Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey enter Rohit Shetty’s cop universe? Find out here

After the release of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi, director Rohit Shetty now plans to helm another comedy flick titled, Cirkus. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker candidly shared intriguing details related to his unique cop universe and future projects. When asked if Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey will ever enter his cop film franchise, the director neither denied nor confirmed the development.

It so happened, that when the filmmaker met Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 15, the duo indulged in discussing if Chulbul Pandey will be seen in his movies. When probed about the same, Rohit said, “It’s like we have spoken about it, we haven’t started writing it. It’s too early to talk about anything. Now, I am speaking to him, in a week’s time, we’ll film Cirkus’ last schedule. There’s still time for everything to happen. When it’ll happen, it’ll happen. But at present, we are going back to filming Cirkus.”

During the same interaction, when the director was asked about his favourite genre between comedy and action movies, Rohit asserted, “I don’t choose a genre. If I like a film, I don’t sit and analyse who’s the director, what’s the genre. A film is a film. I like all kinds of films.” While concluding the interview, the director also expressed gratitude towards viewers who made it a point to visit the theatres to watch Sooryavanshi.

While speaking about the positive response that the movie is receiving, Rohit said, “I feel blessed and I would like to thank the audience, that they come in such large numbers. If Sooryanvanshi would have released 2 years ago, it would have done the same kind of business or maybe a little more because Maharashtra is on a 50% capacity. But the kind of blessing or the kind of happiness that this film has brought is something which I will never forget in my life.”

In terms of work, Rohit Shetty will now complete the filming schedule of Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus. While Singh will be seen essaying double roles in the movie, actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Reportedly, the film is an official adaptation of the 1982 movie Angoor.

ALSO READ| INTERVIEW: Rohit Shetty on Sooryavanshi & future of his cop universe: 'Will definitely make a female cop film'