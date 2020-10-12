IPL 2020: From being crazy to over enthusiastic, the 'hatke' fans of the teams & their crazy reels

IPL 2020 has gone virtual for the first time but this hasn’t stopped the fans from boosting the morale of their favourite teams. Check out the reels of some of the fans that have created a buzz on Instagram.

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected every nook and corner of the world. However, that could not stop the much-awaited IPL 2020 from happening. Yes, you heard it right! However, something unusual happened this time. Unlike the previous times, there were no spectators this time. This year, the world got to witness virtual IPL for the very first time! But that did not stop the fans from cheering for their favourite teams and encouraging them on social media handles.

Most of the fans have chosen Instagram reels to celebrate the fandom and everyone’s timelines are abuzz with the same. The most common hashtag that everyone is using is #MyIPLReel. Apart from that, many of them have begun trending the hashtags of their favourite teams on social media. Moreover, some of them have opted unique ways to showcase their support for the teams on reels. Brace yourselves and get set to see some of the most unique reels that are a little ‘hatke’ from the usual ones.

Check out some of the most unique types of IPL fans and their Instagram reels:

The overexcited fan

Every year, cheers for his team Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL matches. But the KKR team must be surely missing the fandom this time. However, fans like the one that we saw in the above #MYKKRReel are always there for the team. The slogan Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re is sure to keep ringing in everyone’s years after having seen the same.

The moody fan

It seems like this RCB fan is equal to 1000 fans! Her mood keeps changing with every single move of the team members in the ground. She is an overall combination of an over-enthusiastic fan, a poojari and a couch adviser!

The dramatic fan

This fan of KKR makes the match more entertaining by adding her own quirky acts in the #MyKKRReel video and is sure to make everyone go ROFL.

SRK fan in the house

Well, there is no denying the fact that the above #MyKKRReel video is trying to showcase here. Shah Rukh Khan’s fans already get excited whenever they get to watch the KKR team play on the cricket ground!

The crazy CSK fan

Here’s another crazy fan of Chennai Super Kings who breaks up with his girlfriend and the reason is hilarious! As he said, “Mere aur CSK ke beech koi nahi aa sakta!” This #MyCSKReel is worth a watch!

The fan in a dilemma

What happens when your favourite teams are pitted against each other? That is what this guy is trying to showcase here as he roots for both Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab. Well, many of us can relate to this fan, isn’t it?

The ‘bechara’ fan

This crazy CSK fan is trying to boost his morale by creating this #MyCSKReel that is surely relatable for many others out there. Hope we get to cheer our favourite teams in the stadium next year!

The ‘dogle’ fans

There is at least one individual among the members of a group who is known for changing sides. We can surely relate this fact with the above #MyIPLReel video. Well, fans get emotional at times and this is the best example as to how they vent their feelings out!

Credits :Instagram

