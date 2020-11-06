IPL 2020: From cheering teams to watching matches with BFFs, here's how fans are excited ahead of the finale

The excitement level of the fans has reached its heights as IPL 2020 is nearing its grand finale. Meanwhile, check out a few glimpses of some of their amazing Instagram reels.

The IPL fever is here and for real! Since the past few weeks, ardent fans’ eyes are hooked to their television sets as they watch their favourite teams play in the UAE. However, one thing that is totally different for this season is that there are no spectators on the ground. Yes, that’s right. That is because IPL 2020 has gone viral owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the best thing is that fans haven’t discontinued cheering up for the teams.

If you ask us how they are doing so, we just have one answer – REELS! The new feature of Instagram has already become a craze among everyone and IPL fans are no less in this regard. This celebration of fandom has witnessed an increasing number of hashtags and the most common one among them is #MyIPLReel. As IPL 2020 is nearing its finale day, the excitement among the fans hasn’t faded a bit and we get proof of the same through their timelines.

And the interesting thing here is that many renowned celebrities have also taken part in the #IPLReel trend. Right from watching a match with friends, fighting over the remote to imitating players or umpires, they have done it all which speaks nothing but only and only their excitement regarding the game.

Check out some of the reels that showcase the excitement of fans below:

When fans eagerly wait for the 3rd umpire to give his verdict

Watching a game with one’s BFF is a blessing in disguise

When siblings fight over the remote

The one who thinks he has no competition

That one person who always mispronounces the names of the players

There is always someone who is quite confused which team to cheer up for!

Fans leave no stone unturned in supporting their favourite team and this reel is proof

It has always been a trend to dress in accordance with the colour of one’s favourite team

The BTS audience of IPL 2020

Here’s another crazy IPL fan who surely knows how to cheer for her favourite teams

Also Read: IPL 2020: From being crazy to over enthusiastic, the 'hatke' fans of the teams & their crazy reels

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×