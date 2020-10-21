IPL 2020: Cricket fans take #LaphaoChallenge and give it their own fun twist; See reels on KKR's new anthem

Shah Rukh Khan and Badshah's brand new KKR anthem titled Laphao meaning jump has led fans to make their own crazy versions of it. Check out the #LaphaoChallenge reels below.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic wreaking havoc across the world, the Indian Premier League pulled out all stops to make sure IPL 2020 would take place this year. While holding it in India was not an option, the IPL 2020 eventually shifted to the UAE and since its kick-off has kept die-hard cricket fans entertained. The IPL 2020 has been taking place behind closed stadiums but that doesn't mean the excitement among fans is any less. In fact, fans have been virtually supporting their teams and even getting super creative on social media while doing so.

We recently came across this creative streak of Kolkata Knight Riders' fans on Instagram Reels and were quite blown away by it. Turns out, and Badshah's brand new team anthem titled Laphao meaning jump has led fans to make their own crazy and fun versions of it. So, we decided to compile some of the most exciting #LaphaoChallenge reels on Instagram and give you a sneak peek. But before that, check out the KKR's new anthem after the epic Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re.

Check out fans taking the #LaphaoChallenge and their very own rendition of the KKR anthem:

Breakin' a leg!

These fans danced their way to KKR's anthem and made sure to include an element of cricket. From doing the bhangra with a cricket bat to twirling in KKR's colours of purple, these fans made sure to add some groovy moves to their #LaphaoChallenge reel while celebrating the new anthem.

The Stylish Twist

From attention worthy costumes to switching it up in a video, these fans truly wore the KKR colours on their sleeves while cheering for the team with their own version of the #LaphaoChallenge. These fans in particular made sure to completely deck up and flaunt their most stylish avatar while lip syncing perfectly to 'Jump, Jump, Jump'.

The Over Enthusiastic Lot

Amidst the many type of fans, there is always one person or supporter who is over enthusiastic before, during and after the cricket match. From screaming to even dancing their hearts out, such KKR supporters are plenty on social media. KKR's new anthem seems to be the perfect upbeat track for these fans to make an Instagram reel video on the #LaphaoChallenge and show their enthusiastic side.

Full of Drama

This fan-made reel wasn't so much about cheering, but the fan's very own version of 'Laphao' or rather how and why she jumps. By involving her mother in the #LaphaoChallenge, this KKR fan took her Instagram reel to a whole new level and it is definitely all things entertaining.

Gully Cricket

This KKR fan used the Laphao anthem to challenge his opposition in a game of gully cricket and used the lyrics of 'saara ka saara tera ego jhaad denge' to perfection. Donning KKR colours, he took the anthem literally and turned his #LaphaoChallenge reel video into an interesting and fun one.

Well, we cannot help but agree that these Instagram reels on KKR's #LaphaoChallenge are surely a treat for cricket fans.

