IPL 2020: Cricket inspired moves to freestyle dance, fans ace cheerleading game via reels to back their teams

With IPL 2020 going virtual for fans, cricket-loving folks have devised a cool way to cheer for their favourite teams from home via reels. Here are some cool reel videos of fans who became used #MyIPLReel to root for their team.

2020 has been a tough year for the world and several businesses came to a standstill all because of COVID 19 outbreak. However, after a long wait, Indian Premier League 2020 began with huge pomp and show in UAE this year and cricket lovers were relieved. However, even the IPL came with a condition that no longer fans would be allowed to cheer and root for their teams in the stands in the stadiums. But, to an amazing surprise, it seems that fans are enjoying Virtual IPL while staying at their homes and making the most of it in their own ways.

One of the biggest attractions during IPL matches before COVID was cheerleaders in the stadium. Fans would join them in the stands and dance their heart out to music while rooting for their favourite teams. Now, since the game has gone virtual for fans, Instagram is flooded with fun cheerleading videos with the hashtag #MyIPLReel along with team-specific hashtags like #MyMIReel, #MyCSKReel, #MyKKRReel, #MyRCBReel, #MySRHReel, #MyKXIPReel, #MyDCReel and #MyRRReel. With this, India’s biggest celebration of cricket, Ihe IPL 2020 has found loyal cheerleaders in almost every home and many are flaunting their talent in fun cheerleading reel videos. What's even more fun is that the best videos get featured on Star TV during the IPL matches!

Today, we bring forth the best reel videos out there on Instagram with hashtag #MyIPLReel and we bet you cannot take your eyes off the cricket crazy fans. From killing it with cricket inspired moves to freestyle dancing, fans have taken cheerleading to the next level for IPL 2020 and well, it is too hard to be missed.

So, have a look at some fun Instagram reels of cheerleading fans!

Cheering for your favourite team by dancing in the most 'bindaas' manner

When you just don't care about how you dance and just shake a leg to cheer for your favourite team, the kick that you feel is just amazing. Speaking of this, a Sunrisers Hyderabad fan, Roll Ridda, who is a rapper, tried to dance in the most 'bindaas' manner as he cheered for them. Don't miss his cool moves that will compel you to shake a leg too!

Using unique Instagram filters and shaking a leg to team's anthem

Many fans took to social media to shake a leg on their team's anthem and root for them. Joining them, Actress and Entertainer, Suriya Mishra shared a #MyIplReel video where she could be seen clad in white and blue tee as she cheered for Mumbai Indians. She could be seen dancing her heart out on the team's anthem 'Duniya Hiladenge Hum' as she hoped they would win. Now, with fans like these, surely one would not miss the stadium fun!

Using Cricketing actions to inspire crazy moves and rooting for your team

Some IPL lovers chose a unique way to cheer for their favourite teams. One of them turned out to be Akhila R Unnithan who is a popular influencer. She took to her reels with the hashtag #MyIPLReel and shared a fun video where she showed off different cricket actions like umpire's call for 4 runs and more with her dance moves. Well, she managed to leave everyone in awe with such innovative moves that her reel video left fans stumped!

Styling up and shaking a leg to 'roar' for your team with killer choreography

It sure appears as if fans are loving the #MyIPLReel activity and making the best use of it to show off their dancing talent. To cheer for their favourite teams during the matches, some fans have even prepped some cool moves and showcased them via #MyIPLReel videos. Speaking of this, a pro dancer Nandani Batta, rooted for her favourite team, Delhi Capitals with her killer dance moves on their team anthem. Well, isn't it inspiring you to try the same?

Energetic dance moves to shake the world and ensure your IPL team is backed

Some fans of IPL 2020 have ensured to bring out their best to root and cheer for their favourite teams from home. Speaking of this, we found a fun reel shared by content creator Unnati Malharkar who grooved to Mumbai Indians anthem and rooted for them with her perfect and smooth dance moves. What was even more attractive about her reel was the fact that her energy was contagious and immediately caught on with fans.

Well, surely, with such lovely and supportive cheerleaders across social media, IPL 2020 teams would not be missing the cheerleaders on the field!

