IPL 2020: Expectation vs reality reels to cheerleading fun, cricket fans root for favourite teams in new style

IPL 2020 fans have gotten more creative this time and they have made a few amazing reel videos to support their favourite teams.

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, this year has seen many firsts and amid all of that, the online world remains constant. Right from taking classes to celebrating special occasions, everything is done virtually nowadays. This year even the India Premier League (IPL) is different from other seasons. And for cricket fanatics it is really hard to watch the empty stadiums with no cheerleaders. Thus, to make up for not being able to cheer for their favourites right from the stadiums, IPL 2020 fans have gotten more creative this time.

Every one of them is rooting for their favourite team in a new style. They are creating various concept videos to cheer for their favourite team and posting it on their respective social media handles with the hashtag #MyIPLReel. It is one of the increasing trends. Some of the fans are showing their fashionable side while others are bringing their funny side out in the reels. Fans of various teams are showing support to them and are getting creative via reels with utmost perfection. However, few have managed to grab our attention recently.

Check out the amazing IPL 2020 reel videos here:

Being an absolute IPL 2020 fan, Ankita Mohanty has shared a video wherein she can be seen cheering for the IPL teams in their home-ground outfits. While sharing the same, she wrote, “IPL 2020 X REELS A little late in the celebration, but still a huge Celebration! As the @iplt20 is progressing, the fun is also increasing. And I couldn't sit down quiet with it. So here I am CHEERING THE IPL TEAMS in their HOMEGROUND OUTFITS! Tell me your fav team in the comments below.Let's Cheer together and join the virtual celebration!

#mymireel #mycskreel #mykkrreel #mykxipreel #mydcreel #myrrreel #myrcbreel #mysrhreel #feelitreelit #feelkaroreelkaro #myiplreel.”

Comedian Vishnu Kaushal, who is also a Kings XI Punjab fan, tried to give us a glimpse of his funny side while posting a fun reel video with the hashtag . He can be seen giving relationship advice and comparing it with his favourite team.

Renowned fashion photographer, Dabboo Ratnani has also joined the bandwagon recently. He has shared a cute video featuring him along with his family. They could be seen cheering for the cricketers in the same.

While, Disha Mada has shown a few real footages of her enjoying the matches. Her hilarious take on ‘expectations Vs reality’ will make all IPL fans feel relatable.

Another Kings XI Punjab fan and Instagramer named Rohan Khurana has posted a funny reel video wherein he can be seen mispronouncing names of the Kings XI teammates. His reel surely will leave you in splits and is a unique way to root for your favourite team.

