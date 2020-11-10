IPL 2020 Final: Fun cheerleading routines to beauty reels; Fans root for MI and DC squads in quirky ways

As IPL 2020 has gone virtual for the first time, the excitement for the finale match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals is reaching new heights and fans have come up with hatke ideas to create Instagram reels and support for their favourite team

Cricket is not just a sport in India, it is a religion. And while each cricket tournament enjoys a massive craze among fans, the popularity of IPL reaches different level every year. This year, IPL was a little different as there was no live audience in the stadiums given the COVID 19 outbreak in the world. Needless to say, the pandemic did affect that zeal of the fans. However, they did make sure to cheer for their respective teams virtually. In fact, since the past few weeks, the social media is inundated with posts supporting different IPL teams.

After a roller coaster ride of over a month, the IPL 2020 is set to witness its final match tonight. The final match will be held between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals and the excitement for this final match is palpable. In fact, social media is already flooded with posts wherein fans have come up with quirky ways to cheer for their favourite team. So, as everyone awaits for the new winners of IPL 2020 with bated breath, here’s a look at different ways the fans are supporting their team.

Beauty and IPL 2020 are going hand in hand

The IPL 2020 fever has taken over the nation, and while the men have come up with their ways of supporting their teams, the ladies didn’t lack behind either. Several Instagram users have amped their beauty game and getting doing quirky make up to cheer for their respective IPL Team.

Dance adds on to entertainment quotient of IPL 2020

Dance has always been one of the best ways to express their excitement. So ahead of the finale, several fans have shared videos as they shake a leg on the song of the team and their enthusiasm for their respective team is applaudable

Scream and cheer to show your josh for your team

Is it possible to be calm while supporting your favourite team? Well, certainly not. And these Instagram users have proved it well as they are seen screaming and cheering for their team as they enjoy the IPL match.

When the finale between DC and MI lead to an argument?

It is always seen that every person has their own preferences when it comes supporting a cricket team. But what if you and your bae’s team ends being in the finale. It will definitely lead to a clash and an argument between you two.

IPL 2020 is more fun when enjoyed with your family

Family completes every celebration and there are no second thoughts about it. So, when it comes to IPL, the excitement and celebration reach a new level when watched together with your family. Isn’t it?

