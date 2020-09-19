IPL 2020 MI VS CSK: Farhan Akhtar to promote Toofan ahead of opening game: Says ‘Live Indian cricket is back’

As IPL 2020 begins today with Chennai Super Kings taking on Mumbai Indians, Farhan Akhtar is gearing up for live sports action and Toofan promotions at the Star Sports 'Cricket Live' before the game.

After a long wait, Indians will get to witness a game of cricket on their screens at home as the IPL 2020 begins tonight with a big match between Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians. Ahead of it, fans of cricket are excited including Farhan Akhtar. The actor will be seen promoting his upcoming film Toofan on Star Sports' show 'Cricket Live' ahead of the big opening game in UAE. The actor said in a statement that he is elated that finally, live cricket is back.

While on the show, Farhan will be seen touching upon the topic of the current time of pandemic across the globe and the need for people to be optimistic. Further, he will be seen talking about his upcoming film Toofan that is the story of a boxer. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Isha Talwar and others. The poster was released a while back and for the film, Farhan underwent rigorous preparations. He often used to share photos of boxing it out and used to leave fans excited.

Now, on Cricket Live ahead of MI VS CSK at IPL 2020 opening game, Farhan will be seen promoting his sports film. He will be seen telling people to gear up for the film and to look forward to entertainment. In a statement, Farhan said, "These are trying times and our nation continues to persevere and move forward. With the world picking up pace in the new normal, the announcement of the IPL was a breath of fresh air. I have been looking forward to some sporting action, and LIVE Indian cricket is back after a long hiatus. There’s much to learn from the journey of a team or an individual in it. To rise after you fall, to learn from one’s mistakes and most importantly, to stay grounded and humble in victory."

Farhan Akhtar's post about Toofan:

Further, he said that his film Toofan is based on the sports backdrop and that he resonates more with the feelings. He urged all to remain optimistic and resilient in these trying times. The film is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and produced by Excel Entertainment in association with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s ROMP Entertainment. IPL 2020 was shifted from India to UAE this year due to COVID 19 pandemic. The first game goes live at 7:30 IST.

