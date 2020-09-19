IPL 2020: Netizens come up with interesting memes after fake crowd noise is played during MI VS CSK match
Indian Premier League aka IPL premiered today with the opening match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The match is being held in UAE due to the pandemic situation. Much to everyone's disappointment, the stands are empty with no crowd to cheer their favourite player and team. The feeling of home is obviously missing but that still doesn't stop fans for virtually cheering for their favourite team. Given that there are hardly any crowd at the stand, the makers have introduced fake crowd noise to ensure audience watching it virtually don't miss that cheering noise.
People watched FRIENDS with a fake laugh and complaining about fake crowd voice in IPL
— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) September 19, 2020
Fake crowd noise in background is just like bots cheering on Social Media for Rahul Gandhi to become PM #IPL2020
— desi mojito (@desimojito) September 19, 2020
Happy to see #CSK and #Dhoni after all this crazy time. Brings a genuine smile. Let’s have a good game of #cricket
@IPL thanks for adding the ambient crowd noise! pic.twitter.com/4n021gVU9t
— Vikram Prabhu (@iamVikramPrabhu) September 19, 2020
Great that #IPL2020 is on.
But, the crowd sound seems like they recorded for hours at Marina beach, and overlaid it with a few people clapping in the studio.#MIvCSK
— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) September 19, 2020
Fake Crowd sounds: pic.twitter.com/Wc59jLR4En
— Deepak (@doublemasaala) September 19, 2020
