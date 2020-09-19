IPL 2020: Netizens come up with interesting memes after fake crowd noise is played during MI VS CSK match

Twitter has a field day after IPL introduces fake crowd noise to fill the void of empty stands at the stadium.

Indian Premier League aka IPL premiered today with the opening match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The match is being held in UAE due to the pandemic situation. Much to everyone's disappointment, the stands are empty with no crowd to cheer their favourite player and team. The feeling of home is obviously missing but that still doesn't stop fans for virtually cheering for their favourite team. Given that there are hardly any crowd at the stand, the makers have introduced fake crowd noise to ensure audience watching it virtually don't miss that cheering noise.

Meanwhile, many on Twitter were extremely excited to see Mahendra Singh Dhoni back on the field. Mumbai Indians have been three-times winners and have clashed with CSK around 30 times in the history of the IPL overall. For the said match, CSK won the toss and decided to bowl first. Suresh Raina who is missing from this season wished the team on Instagram and wrote, "Wishing you all the success boys @chennaiipl . Unimaginable for me that I’m not there today, but all my wishes are with you. Sending you all the good vibes! Go get it! #WhistlePodu"



