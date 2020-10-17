IPL 2020: From sketching to batting, fashion goals; Here’s a look at some ‘off beat’ reels for cricket season

As IPL 2020 has gone virtual for the first time, fans have come up with hatke ideas to create Instagram reels and cheer for their favourite team during the cricket season.

The year 2020 has been quite a difficult year for everyone especially due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The pandemic has taken a massive toll on people across the world. In fact, it has infected over 70 lakh people in Indian and has claimed over one lakh lives so far. While it has been a crisis situation, it couldn’t dampen the spirit of Indian Premier League 2020. Yes! India’s cricket festival has begun and for the first time in the history of this cricket tournament, the world is witnessing a virtual IPL game.

This means, there is no audience in the stadiums. However, this social distancing and the COVID 19 pandemic hasn’t been able to stop the fans from cheering for their favourite teams. Not just the social media is inundated with trends for IPL 2020, the fans are also taking advantage of Instagram’s recently launched option the Instagram reels. Several fans have been sharing reels to cheer for their favourite teams on Instagram. In fact, the hashtag #MyIPLReel has been quite popular on Instagram these days along with hashtags for the different IPL teams. This isn’t all. The fans have also come up with some creative ways to make reels in support of their favourite team.

So, here a look at some hatke yet creative Instagram reels for IPL 2020:

What better way to cheer for the cricket team than practising with a bat; isn’t it?

Fans even tried hands at batting just like our ace cricketers. Yes! several Instagram users have shared reels of trying to hit strike with a bat as they cheer for their favourite team along with the song of the respective team playing in the background.

IPL 2020 celebration is incomplete without your favourite food

Well, who can enjoy IPL without some food and drinks? Instagram users have shared reels of keeping their favourite food ready as they gear up to cheer for their favourite team ahead of an IPL match. After all, everything should be handy during the match, isn’t it?

Fashion and IPL 2020 can go hand in hand and here’s the proof

While IPL 2020 has been all about cricket fever, there are Instagram users who have linked it with fashion in the perfect way. Wondering how? Well, this lady was seen dressing as per the colours of different IPL teams and has amped her fashion game leaving everyone amazed.

An unmissable sketch of Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner

David Warner enjoys a massive fan following across the world and there are no second thoughts about it. And he is serving as the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020, one of the fans came up with a unique idea of making his sketch and capturing it in an Instagram Reel.

Dance and support your team

Dance has always been one of the best ways to cheer and express yourself. So, some Instagram users shared reels using the Instagram filter of their favourite team and grooving to the song of the team.

