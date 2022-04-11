IPL 2022: Athiya Shetty cheers for beau KL Rahul along with mom Mana and BFF Akansha Ranjan; PIC

Cricket lovers have been kept hooked to their devices as the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is underway. We have a lot of celebrities hooked to the game as well as their loved ones participate in it. Athiya Shetty’s boyfriend KL Rahul is a player for Lucknow Super Giants. On Sunday, Athiya put an adorable picture on her Instagram stories, cheering for her beau along with her mother Mana Shetty and BFF Akansha Ranjan.

In the picture that Athiya put up on her Instagram, mommy Mana and Akansha posed in front of KL Rahul’s huge banner. While Mana Shetty looked sophisticated in white, Akansha looked beautiful in her aqua green tee. Both the ladies were super excited and posed. Mana flaunted the peace sign. On the other hand, Akansha pointed towards KL Rahul. Talking about KL Rahul in the banner, looked dapper in his team uniform and the tattoos on his hands peaked through. With such a sweet support system, we are sure KL Rahul will play with his best foot forward and make his loved ones proud.

Take a look at Athiya's story HERE

Coming to Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, the duo is one of the most popular couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Their loved-up pictures with each other on social media often grab fans’ attention and they swoon over the duo. In 2021, KL Rahul and Athiya made their relationship public via social media first. They then stepped out together and made their first-ever red carpet debut at Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty's debut film premiere.

