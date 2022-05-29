IPL 2022 Finale: Ranveer Singh burns stage with electrifying performances on 'Naatu Naatu' & other hit songs

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known to don various hats as an artiste, and he's added another feather to his cap, by being a part of the sports event, IPL (Indian Premier League) 2022. The actor, known for his eclectic fashion choice left everyone stunned with his attire and infectious energy at this cultural event held prior to the final match. The finale is happening at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and fans are excited to watch the amalgamation of glamour, entertainment, and the battle between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

Ranveer Singh danced to some major hit songs:

At the IPL 2022 Finale on Sunday, May 29, Ranveer Singh danced to Thalapathy Vijay's famous song 'Vaathi coming,' RRR's 'Nattu Nattu,' enacted to KGF star Yash's popular dialogue. He also grooved to actress-wife Deepika Padukone's 'Ghoomar,' and other hit songs from his films. Apart from the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor, eminent personalities from the entertainment world, namely, A R Rahman and Neeti Mohan also sang 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' and a few other patriotic songs to set the mojo of this grand event. Khiladi Akshay Kumar was also present at the stadium to witness the finale match.

Ranveer Singh's preparation for IPL performance

Earlier, Ranveer had also shared a photo on his Instagram story of him seated in a jet and captioned it, "Haalo! Amdavad." His dance video of rehearsing all his hit songs by doing the hook steps shared by him on his Instagram went viral too. The actor, who was snapped at the airport leaving for Ahmedabad, struck a batting pose for the shutterbugs waiting to capture him. Ranveer, played the role of the Indian Cricket Team's captain, Kapil Dev in Kabir Singh's film, 83, and thus the batting skills come in handy to the actor.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh was seen in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' which failed to perform at the box office. Next, he will be seen in Rohit Shetty's film, 'Cirkus' with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. Interestingly, Ranveer will play a double role here. The list doesn't end here, Ranveer also has his hands full with Karan Johar's upcoming film, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' with Alia Bhatt. The film is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023. This is Ranveer and Alia's second collaboration after the massive hit, 'Gully Boy' by Zoya Akhtar.

