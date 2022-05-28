IPL 2022: Ranveer Singh and AR Rahman to perform at the closing ceremony on May 29

The finale of the Indian Premier League 2022 is set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, which is scheduled to take place on May 29th, 2022. Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns in the final. A closing ceremony will take place before the final game of the 15th edition and now it has been reported that Ranveer Singh and music maestro AR Rahman have been roped in to perform at the IPL 2022.

Confirming the news to Sportstar on Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly said that the Board will also put on a show, to celebrate 75 years of India's independence which will show the journey of Indian cricket over the last seven decades. "With Ahmedabad hosting the final, we will celebrate the 75th independence of the country, marking the journey of Indian cricket with a special show," Ganguly said.

Jay Shah, the honourary BCCI secretary, Sourav Ganguly, and former Indian skippers are most likely to attend the event in Ahmedabad. Reportedly, the entire closing ceremony of IPL 2022 is most likely to be for a duration of 45 minutes.

Apart from Ranveer Singh and AR Rahman's performance, Aamir Khan will also be attending the ceremony to unveil the highly-anticipated trailer of Laal Singh Chadha on the day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 finale. The film is slated for cinema release on 11 August 2022 and will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya.

To note, this marks the first closing ceremony of the Indian Premier League 2022 in India since the IPL 2019 edition when Mumbai Indians bagged the title. Due to COVID-19, the cricket league had shifted to the United Arab Emirates.

