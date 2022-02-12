IPL auction 2022: Aryan Khan, Suhana, Jahnavi Mehta bid for KKR dream team, Shah Rukh Khan fans root for them

After months of staying away from the limelight, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan made a public appearance at the IPL mega auction 2022 with sister Suhana Khan and Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta. While Shah Rukh Khan did give the auction a miss, his kids along with Juhi's daughter added star power at the Kolkata Knight Riders table. As soon as Fans got a glimpse of SRK Junior with Suhana and Jahnavi at the table, they began sharing their photos from the auction and rooted for them.

When Aryan, Suhana and Jahnavi bid for Shreyas Iyer at Rs 12.5 Crore and won it, the trio cheered and celebrated on winning it. Their photos of smiling and celebrating went viral on social media and fans of SRK joined them on Twitter. Aryan had been spending time at home since October and the star kid stayed away from the limelight as well. The KKR Twitter handle also welcomed Suhana, Aryan and Jahnavi as 'Gen-Next' The handle shared, "A crash course in #IPLAuction strategies from the CEO to our Gen-Next."

A Shah Rukh Khan fan wrote, "Aryan Khan is looking so handsome." Another wrote, "So good to see Aryan Khan, Suhana and Jhanvi Mehta at the KKR table. #IPLMegaAuction." Earlier, photos from Friday's briefing event also had taken over the internet where Suhana and Aryan had joined in without Shah Rukh. While the fans were looking forward to seeing SRK at the event, many celebrated as Aryan and Suhana stepped in his place to bid for their team.

