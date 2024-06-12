IPS Officer Dr Kiran Bedi announces her biopic; reveals the title and says, 'I think the time had come'

The inspirational life of India's first woman IPS officer Dr Kiran Bedi is getting ready for the big screen. Titled BEDI: The Name You Know. The Story You Don't, this biographical drama will chronicle Bedi’s journey to success. Directed by Kushaal Chawla, the movie will arrive in the theaters in 2025.

More about Dr Kiran Bedi’s biopic

While speaking to HT City, Bedi shared that she was offered to make a film on her many times before and added, “I think the time had come. It’s liberation for me.” The former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry further revealed that when Kushaal alongside his father-producer Gaurav Chawla came with the offer, they were well-prepared about it.

The 75-year-old added, “I told them that it was too early for it as I was still at work, but I saw was the massive homework and due diligence they had already done, without even knowing whether I would say yes or no.”

Who will play the lead in Dr Kiran Bedi’s biopic?

The biopic is yet to go on floors and the casting hasn’t happened yet. When Bedi was asked which Bollywood actor she thinks should play her on-screen, she said, “These are tough choices, best left to the directors and producers. Can you put it on a survey? It might make our choice better too.”

2025 will mark the 50th anniversary of International Women's Year and the makers are aiming to release the film the same year. Dr Kiran added, “It will be a global film with an Indian woman on screen, made by an Indian crew.”

In the same interview, the former Tennis player was asked to share her opinion about the portrayal of police officers on-screen upon which she said, “With my limited time, I don’t watch much of uniform or police series, because I have had enough of it in real life.”

She further revisited one of the shows she did on TV titled Aap Ki Kachehri and called it one of the brilliant phases of her life. She also revealed that nothing used to be planned on the show and she gave instant justice after hearing cases live.

