Ira Khan adds more PICS from her birthday bash after getting trolled for wearing bikini in front of Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, recently turned 25. Pictures from her birthday celebration with her friends, Aamir, and mother Reena Dutta went viral online. One of the pictures where she was seen cutting the cake caught the attention of trolls. Many social media users trolled the star kid for wearing a bikini in the presence of her father. While many trolls attacked her for her outfit, many users even came to her defense. They pointed how Ira shares a significant level of comfort with her family and that, it was her choice in the end.

Just a few moments back, Ira Khan shared some more photographs from her birthday. In the caption, Ira wrote, “If everyone is done hating and trolling my last birthday photo dump... here are some more”. The star kid celebrated her special day with friends and family at the pool-side. Earlier, singer Sona Mohapatra took a firm stand against the trolls. Sona took to her Instagram handle to share a long note and wrote, "All the people outraging about Ira Khan’s choice of attire or linking it to what #AamirKhan said, did or didn’t in the past please note; she is 25. A free, thinking, adult woman. Is exercising her choices. Doesn’t need her dad’s approval or yours. BUZZ off. #Patriachy #India."

Take a look:

Earlier, Ira Khan’s boyfriend Nupur Shikhare penned a beautiful wish for her on social media. He took to Instagram and shared romantic pictures with her. In one of the photographs, Ira was seen cutting her delicious cake, while in the other snap Nupur can be seen hugging Ira adorably. “Happy Birthday My Love I love you so so much bubs @khan.ira #happy #birthday #love,” he wrote while sharing the post.

Also Read: Sona Mohapatra slams trolls who bashed Ira Khan’s bikini look: Doesn’t need her dad’s approval or yours