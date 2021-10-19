Ira Khan is all hearts for boyfriend Nupur Shikhare as he celebrates birthday in athletic mode

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has been in a steady relationship with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare for quite a few years. Every now and then, the couple’s social media PDA grabs the attention of their followers. Now, on Monday, October 18, Nupur has turned a year older and on the special occasion of his birthday, Ira Khan turned cheerleader for him.

It so happened that Nupur decided to kick-start his birthday in an athletic mode. He opted to perform cycling for a long distance. Amid this, to cheer him up, Ira Khan went with him in a ‘support car’. While Nupur spent his birthday in a healthy mode, Ira firmly backed him up. While sharing pictures of the same, Nupur wrote on social media, “Do what you love, Love what you do. Best way to begin my birthday. Best part was @khan.ira joined me as my support car, best support car ever.. muaahh. I love you.”

Take a look at the post here:

As soon as the post caught the attention of Ira Khan, she quickly showered love on him in the comment section. Ira used hearts and smiley emoticons to profess her love. This comes just weeks later, Nupur took to Instagram to celebrate one year of his tattoo which was made by girlfriend Ira Khan. While sharing a stunning video, Nupur said, “Coz I can't help... One year to this day when you gave me my Tattoo. Thank you for this Bubs @khan.ira how amazing are you, who will say this is your first tattoo ever ?”

Click HERE to view the video

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is known for openly voicing her opinions on social media. Previously, netizens have read her posts about being diagnosed with depression and spreading awareness about the same. The 24-year-old, on October 1, was once again seen sharing a piece of advice on beating depression. She said, “Get to know yourself, figure out what you like, what you don’t like, who you like, who you don’t like and what you want. Try to start and live your life that way I think.”

